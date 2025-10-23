EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc
23 October 2025
Guardian Metal Resources plc
('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')
Tempiute Project - Operational Update
Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce an operational update for the Company's Tempiute (Emerson) tungsten project ("Tempiute" or the "Project") located 250 miles southeast of the Company's Pilot Mountain project in Nevada. Tempiute is a significant past producing tungsten mine, operating most recently during the 1980s.
As a critical defence metal, tungsten has been designated as a strategic priority by the U.S. government. Guardian Metal's mission is to establish its co-flagship projects, Tempiute and Pilot Mountain, as the cornerstone of U.S. tungsten supply, directly supporting national efforts to reshore its production. This is intended to help the U.S. reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthen economic and defence security, and deliver long-term value for shareholders.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
·Drilling advancing at rapid pace: fifteen diamond drillholes completed since early September for over 2,185m enabling rapid advancement through the current planned Tempiute drilling programme and beyond.
·Consistent tungsten mineralisation confirmed: every hole to date has intersected scheelite-bearing skarn intervals of varying thicknesses.
·Extensive technical workstreams underway: concurrent geophysical, geochemical, metallurgical and gallium studies are expanding Guardian Metal's understanding of the broader Project potential.
·Strong operational foundation for growth: on-site core processing and cutting facilities now fully established, enabling a continuous flow of analytical results, while mill site refurbishments progress to prepare Tempiute for its next stage of development.
Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:
"Tempiute continues to deliver strong technical progress across all fronts. The ongoing drilling programme is confirming the continuity and scale potential of multiple stacked skarn-zones, (the host alteration type for tungsten) in areas beyond the historical underground mined area. Our recently completed geophysical surveys, rock sampling and geological mapping have opened up clear target areas for drill testing. Historical extensive datasets, production records and metallurgical reports have been digitally compiled, and they are rapidly being developed to improve our understanding of the broader Project opportunities.
"In parallel, we are advancing important groundwork - from environmental baseline studies and site infrastructure upgrades to the assessment of reprocessing opportunities from historical stockpiles and tailings - all designed to position Tempiute for its next phase of growth.
"Our recent collaboration on gallium mineralisation and potential processing also underscores our commitment to unlocking the Project's broader strategic potential beyond just tungsten.
"With drilling and data integration advancing rapidly, Guardian Metal is establishing a strong foundation for the next exciting chapter in one of Nevada's most historically important tungsten districts."
DETAILED UPDATES
Conclusions
The Tempiute project is responding very well to early near-surface exploration and drilling, both within and beyond the extensive historical tungsten mining area. The current drilling programme aims to define near-surface tungsten resources that would support the reinstallation of milling and processing equipment on the existing foundations and within the original mill building, aligning with Guardian Metal's broader mission to re-establish secure, domestically sourced tungsten production within the U.S.
