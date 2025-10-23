EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

23 October 2025 Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') Tempiute Project - Operational Update Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce an operational update for the Company's Tempiute (Emerson) tungsten project ("Tempiute" or the "Project") located 250 miles southeast of the Company's Pilot Mountain project in Nevada. Tempiute is a significant past producing tungsten mine, operating most recently during the 1980s. As a critical defence metal, tungsten has been designated as a strategic priority by the U.S. government. Guardian Metal's mission is to establish its co-flagship projects, Tempiute and Pilot Mountain, as the cornerstone of U.S. tungsten supply, directly supporting national efforts to reshore its production. This is intended to help the U.S. reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthen economic and defence security, and deliver long-term value for shareholders. KEY HIGHLIGHTS ·Drilling advancing at rapid pace: fifteen diamond drillholes completed since early September for over 2,185m enabling rapid advancement through the current planned Tempiute drilling programme and beyond. ·Consistent tungsten mineralisation confirmed: every hole to date has intersected scheelite-bearing skarn intervals of varying thicknesses. ·Extensive technical workstreams underway: concurrent geophysical, geochemical, metallurgical and gallium studies are expanding Guardian Metal's understanding of the broader Project potential. ·Strong operational foundation for growth: on-site core processing and cutting facilities now fully established, enabling a continuous flow of analytical results, while mill site refurbishments progress to prepare Tempiute for its next stage of development. Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented: "Tempiute continues to deliver strong technical progress across all fronts. The ongoing drilling programme is confirming the continuity and scale potential of multiple stacked skarn-zones, (the host alteration type for tungsten) in areas beyond the historical underground mined area. Our recently completed geophysical surveys, rock sampling and geological mapping have opened up clear target areas for drill testing. Historical extensive datasets, production records and metallurgical reports have been digitally compiled, and they are rapidly being developed to improve our understanding of the broader Project opportunities. "In parallel, we are advancing important groundwork - from environmental baseline studies and site infrastructure upgrades to the assessment of reprocessing opportunities from historical stockpiles and tailings - all designed to position Tempiute for its next phase of growth. "Our recent collaboration on gallium mineralisation and potential processing also underscores our commitment to unlocking the Project's broader strategic potential beyond just tungsten. "With drilling and data integration advancing rapidly, Guardian Metal is establishing a strong foundation for the next exciting chapter in one of Nevada's most historically important tungsten districts." DETAILED UPDATES Guardian Metal is currently drilling hole TP25-016, which is the 16th diamond drillhole completed at Tempiute since drilling commenced early September for a total of 2,185m. To date, drilling has focused along circa 800m of strike length across the Dead-Eye Zone (see Figure 1), targeting down-dip extensions of north-south trending surface-exposed skarn. This area is outside the area of historic underground mining and offers the potential for at and near surface mineralisation. Mineralisation has been intersected in all drillholes to date including multiple different scheelite-rich skarn types which includes garnet-pyroxene, pyroxene-carbonate, and garnet-sulphide. Additionally, zones of endoskarn (mineralisation inside the intrusive rocks rather than beside them) have been observed within the intrusive host rock near its contact with carbonaceous units. This type of mineralisation is not present at Pilot Mountain. · To the Company's encouragement, due to excellent ground conditions, drilling operations are progressing at a rapid pace, over three times faster than at Pilot Mountain. This will allow Guardian Metal to progress through the currently planned (and future) drilling operations at Tempiute at an expedited pace. All drill core is being logged, processed, cut and sampled on site within the existing mill building before being transported to Reno, Nevada, for laboratory analysis. This approach enables a steady flow of assay results throughout the programme, supporting ongoing drill targeting and providing regular updates to the market. Several additional holes are planned at the Dead-Eye Zone before the programme advances to drill and twin select historical holes within the Main Mine Area. Following which the Wesley, Schofield, Lime Cap, and Blind Eye Zones are set to be drill tested. Guardian Metal has commenced a detailed study of gallium mineralisation at Tempiute in collaboration with the University of Bristol. More than 100 samples of skarn-hosted mineralisation have been collected across the Project and will be analysed to better understand the relationship between mineralogy and gallium enrichment, with the goal of assessing the potential for future gallium production. Analytical work will be conducted using Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) and Energy-Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDS). A detailed rock chip geochemical sampling programme was completed targeting the northern intrusion to assess porphyry fertility and overall prospectivity. Laboratory results are expected later this month. Guardian Metal has completed an Induced Polarisation (IP) electrical ground geophysical survey covering 7.35 line-km across five lines. The Volterra-2DIP program was designed to investigate subsurface resistivity and chargeability characteristics to support ongoing exploration at the Project. Results show a clear correlation between resistive anomalies and the presence of scheelite-bearing skarn mineralisation. Data quality was high, supported by robust acquisition and QA/QC procedures. Several holes from the ongoing drilling campaign have been planned to test the most promising anomalies identified. A detailed drone-based magnetic geophysics survey was completed in late September, covering 435 line-km. Preliminary data indicates a strong correlation between elevated magnetic responses and the causative intrusive stocks. The data is now undergoing advanced processing and inversion to generate refined grids and three-dimensional models, which will serve as key tools in further delineating mineralisation across the Project in order to aid future exploration. Guardian Metal is working with a leading metallurgical consultancy to undertake a comprehensive analysis of bulk samples collected from both the residual stockpiles and the tailings. As part of the scope, a beneficiation assessment will be completed to characterise the material and evaluate potential reprocessing pathways, with the goal of determining the economic and technical feasibility of recovering valuable minerals from these historic sources. Guardian Metal is improving the existing infrastructure at Tempiute by repairing windows and doors and patching walls and roofs to restore weatherproofing and prepare for the upcoming winter season (Figure 2). The team has also cleared and organised the mill site, as well as continued with key building refurbishments to prepare Tempiute for the next stage of project development. In addition, mineral exploration facilities have been established on site, including core logging and processing equipment, and temporary office structures. Guardian Metal is in the final stages of appointing contractors to undertake the planned baseline environmental studies, which are scheduled to begin in early 2026. These studies will provide essential data to support the Project's long-term development objectives and form a key component of the next stage of permitting under the Project's forthcoming Plan of Operations. Conclusions The Tempiute project is responding very well to early near-surface exploration and drilling, both within and beyond the extensive historical tungsten mining area. The current drilling programme aims to define near-surface tungsten resources that would support the reinstallation of milling and processing equipment on the existing foundations and within the original mill building, aligning with Guardian Metal's broader mission to re-establish secure, domestically sourced tungsten production within the U.S. MEDIA: Figure 1: Project geology map showing location of key drilling targets. Figure 2: Millsite building undergoing refurbishment .

Forward Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following: Guardian Metal Resources plc

