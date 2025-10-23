EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

23 October 2025

Guardian Metal Resources plc

('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')

Broker Appointment

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET/OTCQB:GMTLF), a tungsten exploration and development company focused on Nevada, U.S. is pleased to announce the appointment of Tamesis Partners LLP ("Tamesis") to act as broker to the Company with immediate effect.

The Board considers that Tamesis' appointment will serve to accelerate the Company's broadening of its capital market relationships and access to institutional investors in the UK, Europe and U.S. as it delivers on its strategic mission and growth plans.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Tamesis Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868 Tavistock

Financial PR

Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150/ +44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

