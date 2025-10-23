EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc
23 October 2025
Guardian Metal Resources plc
('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')
Broker Appointment
Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET/OTCQB:GMTLF), a tungsten exploration and development company focused on Nevada, U.S. is pleased to announce the appointment of Tamesis Partners LLP ("Tamesis") to act as broker to the Company with immediate effect.
The Board considers that Tamesis' appointment will serve to accelerate the Company's broadening of its capital market relationships and access to institutional investors in the UK, Europe and U.S. as it delivers on its strategic mission and growth plans.
