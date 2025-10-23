

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment from France and industrial trends survey from the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue business confidence survey data is due. The manufacturing sentiment index is forecast to remain unchanged at 96 in October.



At 3.00 am ET, consumer confidence survey data is due from Turkey.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen falling to -28 percent in October from -27 in September.



At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to cut the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 39.5 percent.



At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area consumer confidence survey results. The sentiment index is forecast to fall to -15.0 in October from -14.9 in September.



