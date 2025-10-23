

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Evolution AB (EVGGF), a Swedish gaming technology company, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the third quarter. For the three-month period to September, the firm posted a net profit of EUR 252.329 million, or EUR 1.25 per share, less than EUR 328.611 million, or EUR 1.57 per share, in the same period last year.



Profit before tax stood at EUR 297.391 million as against the prior year's EUR 378.170 million. Operating profit moved down to EUR 296.615 million from EUR 379.179 million in the previous year. Revenue was EUR 507.123 million, down from the prior year's EUR 519.379 million.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News