Molten Ventures Plc: Half Year Trading Update

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Half Year Trading Update 23-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 October 2025 Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") Half Year Trading Update Continuing strong momentum with positive GPV and NAV per share growth, ongoing realisations, and delivering on capital allocation policy Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to provide an update on its Net Asset Value ('NAV') (unaudited) and Gross Portfolio Value ('GPV') (unaudited) along with performance highlights ahead of announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 ('HY26') on 25 November 2025. Overview HY26 demonstrated further growth in both GPV (5.5%) and NAV per share (7.2%), supported by a combination of hands-on portfolio management, improved market comparables, and the ongoing share buyback programme. There was a strong level of GBP62m realisations in HY26, following on from the GBP135m of cash proceeds realised in FY25. This underscores the maturity and depth of the portfolio, providing exposure to multiple growth themes across technology. Highlights -- NAV per share (unaudited), expected to be up 7.2% to circa 719p (30 September 2024: 646p, 31 March 2025: 671p) with the share buyback programme contributing 13p to the uplift since 31 March 2025. -- GPV (unaudited) expected to be circa GBP1,425 million (30 September 2024: GBP1,343 million, 31 March 2025: GBP1,367 million). -- GPV fair value uplift of GBP75 million (5.5%), excluding foreign exchange, for the first half of the year, driven by strong performers in the Core portfolio and higher recent funding rounds with positive newsflow from portfolio companies such as ICEYE, Revolut, Ledger and ISAR Aerospace. -- Realisations generating cash proceeds of GBP62 million, with further potential realisations during FY26 being actively worked on. HY26 realisation proceeds represent 4.5% of opening GPV, progressing in line with the internal annual target of 10% through the cycle. -- Exits delivering on average a 2.0x multiple on invested capital, with Freetrade (1.5x), Lyst (0.7x) and Revolut (20.0x), all at or above holding values, continuing to validate the valuations of the portfolio. -- GBP33 million deployed into investments (HY25: GBP51 million), with a further GBP11 million from the managed EIS and VCT funds. Deals in the period included new investments in Duel (enterprise brand advocacy platform) and General Index (energy and commodity pricing data provider), and a secondary investment in Speedinvest Continuation Fund I. We continue to see a good pipeline of exciting investment opportunities both within the existing portfolio and the wider market. -- Portfolio remains robust and resilient, both in terms of funding requirements and revenue growth, with the Core portfolio demonstrating strong growth and profitability metrics. -- To date total of GBP38 million now returned to shareholders via the share buyback programme commenced in July 2024, significantly exceeding the capital allocation policy guidance of a minimum of 10% of realisation proceeds, recognising the NAV per share accretive effect of these buybacks. -- With improving visibility on further realisations we are now committing an additional GBP10 million to buybacks to support the ongoing focus on narrowing the share price discount to NAV, while maintaining our balanced capital allocation policy to continue to invest in exciting new opportunities and support the continued growth of the portfolio. -- Robust capital base with total Group cash of GBP76 million as at 30 September 2025 plus GBP23 million of cash available for investment from the managed EIS and VCT funds. Undrawn Revolving Credit Facility ('RCF') of up to GBP60 million providing the Company with further flexibility. -- Ongoing cost control and operating efficiencies to reduce operating expenses year-on-year, while maintaining focus on actively hiring investment team talent to drive performance. Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am confident in the good progress that we have made against the strategic priorities that I outlined in February. "We have had a strong first half of the financial year continuing the recent upward trends in portfolio value and NAV per share, supported by our focus on portfolio management and development, and our balanced capital allocation policy. "We are also pleased that we have been able to deliver an ongoing strong level of realisations following on from last year, which reflects the maturity, depth and breadth of our portfolio. "We invest at the forefront of a generational shift in technology, with Molten's portfolio covering key subsectors such as Fintech, Space, Cyber, AI, Climate, Quantum, Digital Health, and Crypto & Blockchain. The portfolio offers considerable potential to deliver some of the category winners of the future. "We continue to be highly active and focused on opportunities to drive further value and returns for shareholders." GPV Movement Table Six months to Six months to % change to opening % change to opening 31 March 2025 GPV GPV 30 September 2025 (unaudited) unaudited) GBP'million GBP'million Opening Gross Portfolio Value 1,343 1,367 Investments 22 33 Realisations (59) (62) Movement in Foreign Exchange 9 0.67% 11 0.83% (a) Movement in Fair Value (b) 52 3.87% 75 5.49% Total Fair Value Movements 61 4.54% 86 6.32% (a+b) Closing Gross Portfolio Value 1,367 c. 1,425

