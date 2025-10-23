Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
23.10.25 | 08:23
4,860 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9205,30009:46
Dow Jones News
23.10.2025 09:03 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      411.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      404.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      407.8714p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,485,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,560,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 407.8714

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
55                407.80     08:28:19          00030251832TRDU0      XLON 
 
135               407.80     08:28:19          00030251833TRDU0      XLON 
 
813               407.80     08:28:19          00030251834TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               408.00     09:16:16          00030252075TRDU0      XLON 
 
939               407.40     09:32:08          00030252108TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,130              404.20     10:05:35          00030252187TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               404.20     10:34:32          00030252266TRDU0      XLON 
 
758               404.80     11:37:33          00030252951TRDU0      XLON 
 
489               404.80     11:37:33          00030252952TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               405.40     12:43:52          00030253313TRDU0      XLON 
 
195               405.40     12:43:52          00030253314TRDU0      XLON 
 
378               405.40     12:43:52          00030253315TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               404.80     13:00:43          00030253349TRDU0      XLON 
 
290               404.80     13:00:43          00030253350TRDU0      XLON 
 
165               407.60     13:47:23          00030253491TRDU0      XLON 
 
332               407.60     13:47:23          00030253492TRDU0      XLON 
 
41                407.60     13:47:23          00030253493TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               408.60     14:09:17          00030253578TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               408.60     14:09:17          00030253579TRDU0      XLON 
 
84                408.60     14:19:05          00030253597TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,079              408.60     14:30:06          00030253642TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               410.80     15:05:11          00030253970TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               411.40     15:10:13          00030254019TRDU0      XLON 
 
67                411.00     15:27:06          00030254238TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               411.00     15:27:06          00030254239TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               410.00     15:38:05          00030254326TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               409.00     15:46:15          00030254374TRDU0      XLON 
 
466               408.80     15:46:15          00030254375TRDU0      XLON 
 
111               408.80     15:46:15          00030254376TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               411.60     16:14:28          00030254659TRDU0      XLON 
 
683               411.40     16:20:12          00030254719TRDU0      XLON 
 
318               411.40     16:20:12          00030254720TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405906 
EQS News ID:  2217168 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217168&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.