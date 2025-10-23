Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 411.60p Highest price paid per share: 404.20p Lowest price paid per share: 407.8714p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,485,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,560,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 407.8714

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 55 407.80 08:28:19 00030251832TRDU0 XLON 135 407.80 08:28:19 00030251833TRDU0 XLON 813 407.80 08:28:19 00030251834TRDU0 XLON 541 408.00 09:16:16 00030252075TRDU0 XLON 939 407.40 09:32:08 00030252108TRDU0 XLON 1,130 404.20 10:05:35 00030252187TRDU0 XLON 565 404.20 10:34:32 00030252266TRDU0 XLON 758 404.80 11:37:33 00030252951TRDU0 XLON 489 404.80 11:37:33 00030252952TRDU0 XLON 577 405.40 12:43:52 00030253313TRDU0 XLON 195 405.40 12:43:52 00030253314TRDU0 XLON 378 405.40 12:43:52 00030253315TRDU0 XLON 283 404.80 13:00:43 00030253349TRDU0 XLON 290 404.80 13:00:43 00030253350TRDU0 XLON 165 407.60 13:47:23 00030253491TRDU0 XLON 332 407.60 13:47:23 00030253492TRDU0 XLON 41 407.60 13:47:23 00030253493TRDU0 XLON 551 408.60 14:09:17 00030253578TRDU0 XLON 593 408.60 14:09:17 00030253579TRDU0 XLON 84 408.60 14:19:05 00030253597TRDU0 XLON 1,079 408.60 14:30:06 00030253642TRDU0 XLON 569 410.80 15:05:11 00030253970TRDU0 XLON 590 411.40 15:10:13 00030254019TRDU0 XLON 67 411.00 15:27:06 00030254238TRDU0 XLON 485 411.00 15:27:06 00030254239TRDU0 XLON 557 410.00 15:38:05 00030254326TRDU0 XLON 574 409.00 15:46:15 00030254374TRDU0 XLON 466 408.80 15:46:15 00030254375TRDU0 XLON 111 408.80 15:46:15 00030254376TRDU0 XLON 587 411.60 16:14:28 00030254659TRDU0 XLON 683 411.40 16:20:12 00030254719TRDU0 XLON 318 411.40 16:20:12 00030254720TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 405906 EQS News ID: 2217168 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217168&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)