HEALWELL AI's management team met with prospective investors, partners and M&A targets as part of a business development roadshow in the UK.

HEALWELL also successfully hosted an invitation-only event in London on October 14, 2025, bringing together healthcare leaders, investors, and financial institutions. With strong attendance from UK banks, healthcare providers, and institutional investors, HEALWELL's management shared insights on the growth potential of AI-driven preventative healthcare solutions in the UK.

The event featured a fireside chat moderated by Beatrice York, the founder of BY-EQ Limited, reflecting HEALWELL's growing global presence and engagement at the highest levels of healthcare innovation.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a week-long series of business development and investor awareness activities in the United Kingdom. The visit included strategic meetings with prospective investors, partners, and acquisition targets, as well as an exclusive event in London highlighting HEALWELL's leadership in AI-driven preventative healthcare solutions.

Throughout the week, members of HEALWELL's management team - including CEO James Lee, President Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, and other senior executives - engaged with healthcare providers, financial institutions, and technology partners to explore collaboration opportunities across the UK healthcare ecosystem. Discussions focused on the growing demand for AI tools that improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical efficiency, and enable earlier detection of disease.

As part of the visit, HEALWELL successfully hosted an invitation-only event in London on October 14, 2025, attended by prominent healthcare leaders, investors, and financial institutions. The evening featured a fireside chat moderated by Beatrice York, the founder of BY-EQ Limited, an advisory organization established to support and enrich the landscape of technology and applied innovation. The conversation offered a thoughtful discussion on the integration of artificial intelligence into global healthcare systems, emphasizing how advanced data-driven technologies can empower clinicians, improve operational efficiency, and support a more proactive and sustainable model of care.

The event also provided HEALWELL with an opportunity to highlight its longstanding role as a key data science vendor supporting the UK National Health Service (NHS), underscoring the Company's commitment to improving patient outcomes through clinically validated AI tools that enhance decision support and healthcare delivery.

Strong engagement from UK banks, healthcare providers, and institutional investors throughout the week reinforced the growing alignment between AI innovation and healthcare investment. These discussions explored partnership and M&A opportunities, as well as strategies to leverage HEALWELL's recently acquired Orion Health business, which already operates across UK markets, to accelerate organic growth and expand the Company's footprint internationally.

"Our London event was an excellent opportunity to bring together healthcare and financial leaders to discuss how AI and digital innovation can transform healthcare," said James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL AI. "The engagement and enthusiasm from the UK community reinforces the growing global support for preventative care solutions and highlight the tangible impact our technology is already having on clinicians and patients alike."

"The strong reception from attendees and partners signals a significant opportunity for HEALWELL to expand its presence in the UK," added Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL AI. "The event further strengthened our position as a leader in global AI-driven healthcare innovation, while underscoring the growing interest among institutional investors in technologies that meaningfully improve patient outcomes and advance preventative care."

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential growth and expansion of AI-driven preventative healthcare solutions in the UK and European markets generally, and the Company's vision for its own growth in those markets, and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "potential", "growth", "opportunity", "possibility", "supporting", "vision" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: HEALWELL's ability to integrate its AI technologies into its other service offerings and platforms; HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage its relationships with their commercial partners; the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL and its subsidiaries; that HEALWELL will be successful in identifying, executing and integrating new acquisitions, investments and/or partnerships; the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

SOURCE: HEALWELL AI