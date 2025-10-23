Unilever Plc: Trading Statement Third Quarter 2025 - Broad-based growth, on track for full year outlook

Third quarter highlights• Underlying sales growth 3.9% (4.0% excluding Ice Cream), volume growth of 1.5% (1.7% excluding Ice Cream)• Power Brands underlying sales growth 4.4%, with volume growth of 1.7% and price of 2.6%• Turnover €14.7 billion, down (3.5)%, including (1.0)% from net disposals and (6.1)% from currency• Quarterly dividend up 3% vs Q3 2024• 2025 full year outlook reconfirmed• Ice Cream Demerger expected to complete in Q4 2025Chief Executive Officer statement"We continued to outperform in developed markets in the third quarter, led by our strong innovation programme, and, following decisive interventions, stepped up our emerging markets performance with a return to growth in Indonesia and China. Growth was broad based across all Business Groups and driven by our Power Brands.Our performance excluding Ice Cream showed good sequential improvement, with a step up in volume growth. We expect to complete the Demerger of the Ice Cream business by the end of the year. This will create a simpler Unilever, with a sharper focus and structurally higher margin profile.We're shaping a brand portfolio that's built for the future - with more Beauty, Wellbeing and Personal Care, prioritising premium segments and digital commerce, and anchoring our growth in the US and India. By putting desire at scale at the core of our strategy, and executing with excellence across every channel, we're setting Unilever up to win."Fernando FernandezDownload full press release:https://www.unilever.com/files/q3-2025-full-announcement.pdf