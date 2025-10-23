

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange SA (ORAN) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled PLN228 million, or PLN0.17 per share. This compares with PLN254 million, or PLN0.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to PLN3.329 billion from PLN3.105 billion last year.



Orange SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: PLN228 Mln. vs. PLN254 Mln. last year. -EPS: PLN0.17 vs. PLN0.19 last year. -Revenue: PLN3.329 Bln vs. PLN3.105 Bln last year.



