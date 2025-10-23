

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST), a hygiene and health company, on Thursday reported profit before tax of SEK 4.536 billion for the third quarter, up from SEK 4.438 billion a year earlier, primarily helped by lower expenses.



Operating income increased to SEK 4.909 billion from SEK 4.868 billion.



Net income was SEK 3.341 billion or SEK 4.86 per share, up from SEK 3.314 billion or SEK 4.73 per share in the prior-year period.



Net sales for the quarter fell 4.5% to SEK 34.638 billion from SEK 36.274 billion in the previous year.



