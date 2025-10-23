Vancouver, British Columbia, Taipei, Taiwan and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ), SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd., (7740.TW) and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize a 261-kilowatt-hour (kWh) fully integrated AC plug-and-play Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) engineered for Arctic and high-resilience environments worldwide.

The global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) market, currently valued around US $8-10 billion, is projected to exceed US $80-100 billion by 2034, driven by renewable energy integration, falling battery costs, and grid-modernization initiatives - with North America's market alone expected to surpass US $30 billion by 2030 (Markets and Markets, Oct 2025).

Energy Plug Technologies, recognized for its pioneering work in integrated energy-storage architectures and rapid-deployment systems, continues to build strong alliances with world-class partners to accelerate the global transition toward resilient and intelligent clean-energy solutions.

Next-Generation Integrated Design

The jointly developed MBT-SEETEL unit integrates all critical subsystems-battery modules, inverter, controllers, fire suppression, chiller, and protection circuits-within a single modular enclosure. Delivering 135 kW of continuous power output, the unit combines ruggedized engineering with exceptional transportability, ensuring superior performance from polar research stations to remote industrial and defense installations.

Initial deployments are planned for Asia and the Middle East in early 2026 under European standards, followed by UL certification for North America in Q2 2026. Manufacturing will be led by SEETEL New Energy, leveraging its advanced production facilities and long-standing expertise in high-efficiency battery systems in Taiwan.

Seetel New Energy: Engineering Strength Meets Global Vision

Founded on deep experience in renewable-energy integration and grid-storage systems, SEETEL New Energy brings world-class manufacturing, proven quality control, and a record of international project success. Its commitment to design excellence and reliability is central to this collaboration, ensuring the MBT-SEETEL BESS sets a new global standard for intelligent, modular, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Securing the Energy Networks of the Future

As modern power grids rapidly integrate renewable energy and distributed storage systems, the attack surface for cyber threats is expanding at an alarming rate. Energy networks are increasingly targeted by sophisticated actors seeking to disrupt critical infrastructure, manipulate data, or compromise control systems. The transition to smart, connected grids also introduces new vulnerabilities at every interface-from edge devices to centralized management systems.

In this context, the integration of quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies into energy systems is no longer optional-it is a national and global priority. The collaboration between Energy Plug, SEETEL, and Quantum eMotion directly addresses this need by embedding quantum-grade security at the hardware level, ensuring energy networks remain both resilient and tamper-proof in the face of emerging digital and quantum-era threats.

Canadian Intelligence and Quantum-Safe Security

The system's Energy Management System (EMS) and Power Management System (PMS)-the digital brain orchestrating performance and optimization-are being developed in Canada by Malahat Battery Technologies, an Indigenous-owned company specializing in advanced control algorithms.

In parallel, Quantum eMotion is embedding its patented quantum-randomness technology and quantum-safe encryption into the system architecture, creating one of the first energy-storage platforms in the world with native quantum-based cybersecurity. This ensures that both operational data and grid communications are protected against next-generation cyber threats, including future quantum-computer attacks.

Deployment Scenarios

Arctic and Defense Operations: Resilient energy for northern and NATO-aligned missions in sub-zero conditions

Oil & Gas Operations: Reliable mobile power for remote exploration sites

Utility & Grid Support: Strengthening grid stability during peak demand or outage recovery

Remote Communities: Delivering dependable power where grid access is limited

Marine and Radar Systems: Compact, high-density energy support for coastal and offshore infrastructure

Key Advantages

Ruggedized Construction - Designed for harsh climates and demanding terrains

Quantum-Secure Architecture - Embedded entropy generation and encryption for uncompromised data protection

Operational Flexibility - Rapid deployment via quick-connect interfaces and optimized thermal management

Joint Statement

"This collaboration represents a major step forward in the evolution of secure, intelligent, and resilient energy-storage solutions," the companies said in a joint statement. "By combining SEETEL's manufacturing strength, Energy Plug's system integration expertise, and Quantum eMotion's quantum-safe cybersecurity, we are redefining what it means to deliver trusted energy infrastructure for the modern world."

About Energy Plug Technologies

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems that enable cleaner, more resilient energy solutions for utilities, industries, and communities worldwide.

About SEETEL New Energy

SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

