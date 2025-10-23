John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Interim Report January-September 2025

Broadened Capital Allocation through buy-backs

John Mattson continues to deliver strong results, in line with the growth strategy. John Mattson's income from property management increased by 21 percent for the period January to September 2025 compared with the same period last year. This improvement was mainly driven by higher rental income, stable property costs and lower interest expenses due to a reduced average interest rate.

The positive value growth for the property portfolio amounted to SEK 265.8 million for the period. Growth in long-term net asset value per share was 8.4 percent, mainly attributable to continued stable yield requirements, increased net operating income from efficiency improvements, and value creation in project operations.

After the end of the period, the Board of Directors decided to initiate share buybacks of up to SEK 100 million until the next Annual General Meeting.

"We are following our growth plan and delivering strengthened profitability as well as positive value development in the property portfolio. Most property shares are currently trading at a discount to net asset value, and John Mattson is no exception. Our residential properties are valued at an implicit property value of SEK 33,000 per square metre - levels that cannot be achieved when acquiring comparable properties in the direct market. Against this background, we are currently creating the most shareholder value by complementing our growth plan with share buybacks, without limiting our planned investments in the existing portfolio or our return to new production in 2026. The positive value development has reduced the loan-to-value ratio to 46 percent, which provides room for both buybacks and continued investments," says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.

January-September 2025

Rental revenue totalled SEK 504.4 million (480.2), up 5.0%.

Net operating income was SEK 372.0 million (349.3), up 6.5%.

Income from property management was SEK 177.9 million (147.0), corresponding to SEK 2.35 per share (1.94), up 21.0%.

Changes in property values amounted to SEK 265.8 million (296.0). Changes in the value of interest-rate derivatives amounted to SEK -58.9 million (-42.1).

Earnings after tax for the period totalled SEK 301.1 million (363.1), corresponding to SEK 3.95 per share (4.75).

The aggregate property value was SEK 14,543.9 million (13,940.6).

Investments equalled SEK 180.4 million (167.9), of which SEK 0.0 million (0.0) pertained to property acquisitions.

Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) totalled SEK 7,593.3 million (7,007.4), corresponding to SEK 100.18 per share (92.45), up 8.4%.

Lidingö, 23 October 2025

About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,300 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka and Upplands Väsby. As of 30 September 2025, the property value was SEK 14.5 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.