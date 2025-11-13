John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: John Mattson divests residential property in Hägersten

John Mattson has entered into an agreement to sell the residential property Faktorn 7 in Hägersten, Stockholm. The purchase price is based on an underlying property value of SEK 74 million. The buyer is a newly formed tenant-owner association.

Faktorn 7 comprises 24 apartments with a total lettable area of approximately 1,400 square meters, of which residential units account for 97 percent. The rental value of the property amounts to SEK 2.7 million.

The purchase price is based on an underlying property value of SEK 74 million, which exceeds the carrying amount as of the third quarter of 2025 by SEK 6 million, or 9.2%. The buyer will cover the stamp duty, and no deduction for deferred tax will be made. The initial yield, based on the agreed property value and the property's projected net operating income for 2025, is estimated at 2.5%. The estimated profit effect from the transaction amounts to approximately SEK 5 million after deductions for transaction costs and reversal of previously recognized deferred tax. The net cash effect amounts to SEK 41 million. A realized change in value will be reported for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The sale is carried out as a corporate transaction.

"We continuously evaluate the composition of our property portfolio for selective divestments to optimize capital allocation. The conversion is made at a premium to book value, while we are repurchasing John Mattson shares, which are currently trading at a discount to net asset value. The transaction also demonstrates the value potential in our property portfolio," comments Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.

The agreement is unconditional, and John Mattson will transfer the property on 13 November 2025. The purchase price assumes that one currently leased apartment will be vacated after closing; otherwise, the price will be reduced by approximately SEK 1 million.

Wigge & Partners and Hedman Modée & Partners have acted as the seller's advisors in the transaction.



Lidingö, 13 November 2025

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

Per Nilsson, CEO, John Mattson

Daniel Fornbrandt, Head of Business Development, John Mattson

About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,325 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka and Upplands Väsby. As of 30 September 2025, the property value was SEK 14.5 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, refinement, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.