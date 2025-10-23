

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased slightly in September, the survey data on the labor force from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.8 percent in September from 4.9 percent in August. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.0 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 145,000 in September from 151,000 in the prior month, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate stood at 68.9 percent versus 70.0 percent in August.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.7 percent.



