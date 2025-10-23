TurinTech, a leader in AI-driven code optimization and validation, today announced a collaboration with Intelto develop and deliver a fully offline, on-device version of Artemis, TurinTech's AI engineering platform. The collaboration brings Artemis to Intel-powered systems, optimized for the latest Intel® Core Ultra processors.

Designed to run entirely on-device, Artemis enables developers and enterprises to benefit from enhanced performance, security, privacy, and cost efficiency with no dependency on cloud connectivity. By leveraging Intel's advanced XPU architecture and OpenVINO integration, Artemis intelligently utilizes CPU, GPU, and NPU resources, freeing up devices for other workloads while maintaining high performance and data privacy.

"Together with TurinTech, we're expanding what's possible on AI PCs. Through our collaboration, we're making it easier to bring Artemis directly on-device, empowering developers to tap into Intel platform capabilities with greater efficiency and flexibility. For enterprises, this means faster performance, more secure and cost-efficient experiences, building a scalable path to deliver AI-powered value right at the endpoint," said Dennis Luo, Senior Director/GM AI PC Developer Relations at Intel.

The project reflects TurinTech's mission to help organizations get the most from AI, transforming code into measurable performance, cost, and sustainability gains. Through this collaboration, Intel is using Artemis to further improve development efficiency and workload optimization across its engineering programs.

"As a partner to TurinTech, Intel is dedicated to ensuring an optimized local execution of Artemis on Intel-powered AI PCs," said Björn Taubert, Director of Developer Engineering at Intel. "Our collaboration goes beyond being a customer and user of Artemis-we work closely with TurinTech to ensure their technology is optimized for Intel hardware, delivering better performance, reliability, and efficiency directly on a local PC."

"Bringing Artemis on-device with Intel marks an exciting step forward," said Leslie Kanthan, CEO and Co-founder of TurinTech. "Together, we're enabling faster, more secure, and more sustainable AI development-directly on the hardware where it matters."

As part of the collaboration, TurinTech and Intel will align their efforts to showcase the benefits of Artemis on Intel platforms to key audiences and partners. The companies plan to highlight how AI-powered optimization can enhance performance, efficiency, and trust across devices and enterprises.

About TurinTech

TurinTech is the company behind Artemis, the AI engineering platform built to help organizations turn code into measurable business outcomes. Powered by the Artemis Intelligence Engine, it analyzes, plans, and optimizes code across the entire development lifecycle-improving performance, reducing cost, and ensuring every result is validated and production-ready.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com.

