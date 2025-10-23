81% of consumers prefer RCS over SMS, and 71% of businesses plan to adopt it in the next year.

Twilio, the customer engagement platform that powers personalised, real-time experiences for today's leading brands, has announced an extended partnership with Vodafone Spain, one of the country's leading telecommunications operators. This will enable Spanish businesses to access Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging, revolutionising the way they interact with their customers through rich, interactive and secure communications.

Vodafone Spain has relied on Twilio's global expertise to accelerate the adoption of this next-generation messaging solution, positioning it as the new standard for business communication in the Spanish market.

A much needed evolution for mobile communication

In a world where personalisation and trust are essential for brand to consumer relationships, RCS offers an experience that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional SMS. According to Twilio's State of Customer Engagement 2025 report, 81% of consumers prefer RCS over SMS, and 71% of businesses plan to adopt it in the next year.

With advanced features such as images, videos, product carousels, interactive buttons and verified senders, RCS transforms messages into more dynamic, human and relevant communications that generate greater impact and engagement. In addition, the ability of RCS to measure detailed metrics such as open rates, clicks and interactions allows businesses to optimise their campaigns in real time, maximising return on investment (ROI).

Trust and transparency have become central to customer expectations as spam and phishing attempts increase. RCS fully responds to these risks by enhancing the credibility and impact of brand communications.

Key benefits for businesses and users

Enhanced interactivity: RCS allows actionable buttons to be included directly in messages, facilitating actions such as purchases, reservations or surveys without having to leave the conversation.

RCS allows actionable buttons to be included directly in messages, facilitating actions such as purchases, reservations or surveys without having to leave the conversation. Verified identity: Through branded messaging, a business can attach its name, brand logo, a tagline, and a verified badge to every text it sends, which means customers instantly recognise and can verify who's reaching out.

Through branded messaging, a business can attach its name, brand logo, a tagline, and a verified badge to every text it sends, which means customers instantly recognise and can verify who's reaching out. Enriched experience: Multimedia content such as images, GIFs and videos enhances the user experience, making interactions more engaging and memorable.

Multimedia content such as images, GIFs and videos enhances the user experience, making interactions more engaging and memorable. Two-way communication: RCS encourages real-time conversations, allowing customers to resolve queries or make enquiries directly from the chat.

RCS encourages real-time conversations, allowing customers to resolve queries or make enquiries directly from the chat. Advanced personalisation: Thanks to the integration of contextual data like purchase history, browsing history, and preference, companies can tailor messages to the specific preferences and needs of each customer.

A strategic collaboration to transform communications in Spain

Luis Suñer, Head of Wholesale MVNOs and Third Party Deals at Vodafone Spain, highlights: "We are delighted to partner with Twilio to bring RCS messaging to our business customers in Spain. This technology not only greatly enhances the quality of interactions between brands and consumers, but also reinforces trust and security while enhancing brand credibility. With RCS, businesses will be able to connect with their customers in a more relevant, dynamic and effective way."

Twilio's EMEA VP of Marketing, Peter Bell, states: "This expanded partnership with Vodafone Spain is especially timely given the holiday season is upon us and is a make-or-break time for brands. With brands using RCS, especially for holiday messages, the engagement channel boasts 98% open rates and 45% response rates. Together with Vodafone, we are offering businesses a powerful tool to stand out in a competitive environment."

A promising future for business messaging

Thanks to this collaboration, Vodafone Spain customers will be able to harness the full potential of RCS to improve customer relationships, increase response rates and generate greater engagement. For users who do not yet have RCS-compatible devices, Twilio guarantees a smooth transition to the SMS format with the help of automatic failover, ensuring complete and continuous coverage.

