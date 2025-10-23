ADDvise Group AB (publ): Interim report 2025, January 1-September 30

Strengthened profitability and cash flow despite a quarter with macro headwinds. In the third quarter, organic sales decreased by 4.8% in constant currency, but the year-to-date growth remains positive. The work on operational efficiency is having an effect and EBITA increased by SEK 1.0 million while the EBITA margin amounted to 15.5% (13.7%). Cash flow from operating activities improved further, driven by halved financing costs compared to the previous year following a strengthened capital structure in the first half of 2025.

July-September 2025

Net revenue was SEK 363.2 million (403.6), an organic decrease of 10.0%, an organic decrease of 4.8% net of currency effects

Orders received was SEK 349.2 million (421.8), an organic decrease of 17.2%, a decrease of 12.1% net of currency effects

EBITA was SEK 56.4 million (55.4), an increase of 1.8%

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK 44.8 million (66.4)

Profit for the period was SEK 56.0 million (11.8) and adjusted profit for the period was SEK 19.0 million (-5.4).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.09 (0.05)

Operating cash flow was SEK 35.3 million (-2.3), an increase of 1,629.1%

January-September 2025

Net revenue was SEK 1,183.2 million (1,229.2), an organic decrease of 3.7%, an organic increase of 0.6% net of currency effects

Orders received was SEK 1,156.4 million (1,361.7), an organic decrease of 15.1%, a decrease of 11.1% net of currency effects

EBITA was SEK 193.0 million (195.8), a decrease of 1.4%

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK 164.3 million (225.2)

Loss for the period was SEK -1.2 million (84.5) and adjusted profit for the period was SEK 55.5 million (40.6)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.00 (0.33)

Operating cash flow was SEK 88.7 million (12.5), an increase of 610.5%

Net debt to EBITDA was 3.2 times (3.3)

CEO's comment

Increased profitability and strengthened cash flow

We have strengthened our profitability and cash flow despite a quarter with macro headwinds. Our focus on efficiency, cash flow and capital discipline delivers results. In the third quarter, sales decreased by 4.8% in constant currency, which we are not satisfied with. At the same time, the period January to September shows continued positive growth of 0.6%. We continue to face headwinds from exchange rate changes in the US dollar and the Brazilian real. Our work on improved operational efficiency has compensated for this. EBITA increased by SEK 1.0 million compared to the previous year and the EBITA margin strengthened to 15.5% (13.7%).

Healthcare has shown strength in the third quarter with EBITA growth, while Lab has a comparative quarter where we delivered laboratory equipment to the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in an order corresponding to SEK 23 million last year, which we have not been able to compensate for during this quarter. On a macro perspective, 2025 has been turbulent, with friction in world trade and geopolitical tensions. We are following developments closely but choose to focus on what we can influence - which is why we continue to work hard every day to create value for our customers and shareholders as efficiently as possible.

We are seeing good activity in several of our product segments, where diabetes consumables and medical equipment are seeing particularly strong demand from customers in both Europe and the Americas. Rental of laboratory equipment for clinical studies also shows a continued stable supply. Continued profit growth and a stable cash flow are the most important things for us and are the highest priority for achieving long-term success.

Cash flow from operating activities follows the trend from the first half of the year and has been further strengthened and amounted to SEK 35.3 million in the quarter compared to SEK -2.3 million in the previous year. The improvement is mainly driven by lower taxes paid and significantly lower interest paid.

Financing costs in the third quarter amounted to SEK 22.1 million, a decrease compared with the previous year when the corresponding cost was SEK 43.9 million. These costs include both interest and deferred transaction costs for raising interest-bearing debt. The improvement in cash flow and decreasing financing costs is a direct effect of the strengthened capital structure we implemented in the first half of 2025.

Our strengthened cash flow creates the conditions for further improving our financial position and thereby opportunities to be able to add profit growth through acquisitions as well as reinvestments and add-on acquisitions in existing operations. Growth and investment take place with a disciplined consideration of debt and return on capital.

I am proud to lead ADDvise - a company where we together all employees contribute to saving, extending and improving people's lives every day.

Staffan Torstensson, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO

+46(0)70-433 20 19

staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se

Johan Irwe, CFO

+46(0)73-731 26 11

johan.irwe@addvisegroup.se

About ADDvise

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.7 billion.

