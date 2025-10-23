Norrhydro Group Oyj: Insider information: Norrhydro Group Plc's financial review for the period 1 January - 30 September 2025

January - September 2025 summary:

Turnover increased 19,3 % to EUR 20,970 (17,574) thousand EBITDA increased 128% and was EUR 1,746 (776) thousand EBITDA margin was 8,3 % (4,4 %)



Statement from the CEO:

Norrhydro's revenue increased by 19.3% during the period from January 1 to September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company's revenue growth clearly exceeded the general market growth. Along with the increase in revenue, the company's profitability improved.We are taking decisive actions to support sustainable and profitable growth in our Company. During the financial year, we have continued to invest in the development, sales, and marketing of the digital Norrdigi technology. Operational performance has also remained excellent.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Thousand euros 1 January- 30 September 2025 1 January- 30 September 2024 1 January - 31 December 2024 Turnover 20,970 17,574 24,228 Increase (+) or decrease (-) in stocks of finished goods and work in progress 486 -423 -545 Other operating income 14 34 27 Materials and services -11,306 -9,008 -12,608 Personnel expences -5,427 -4,581 -6,442 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -975 -1,004 -1,343 Other operating expences -2,991 -2,829 -3,402 Operating profit 771 -237 -85 Financial income 0 0 1 Financial expences -851 -914 -1,237 Profit before tax -80 -1,151 -1,321 Profit for the financial period -80 -1,151 -1,321

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Thousand euros 30 September 2025 30 September 2024 31 December 2024 ASSETS Fixed assests Intangible rights 8 816 8 850 8 959 Material goods 5 428 6 020 5 861 Investments 1 1 1 Fixed assests, total 14,245 14,871 14,821 Current assets Inventory 7 685 7 301 7406 Short-term receivables 1 448 1 158 1 160 Liquid assets 119 320 569 Current assets, total 9,252 8,780 9,135 ASSETS, TOTAL 23,497 23,651 23,955 LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 4,252 4,252 4,252 Invested unrestricted equity 10,379 10,379 10,379 Profit/loss from previous financial period -6,695 -5,374 -5,374 Profit/loss for the financial period -80 -1,152 -1,321 Total equity 7,857 8,106 7,937 Current liabilities Long-term liabilities Convertible bond 1,500 1,500 1,500 Loans from financial institutions 6,002 7,844 6,114 Long-term installment liabilities 83 0 0 Long-term liabilities, total 7,585 9,344 7,614 Short-term liabilities Loans from financial institutions 2,403 1,265 2,549 Deferred income 5 56 36 Trade payables and other current liabilities 5,647 4,880 5,820 Short-term liabilities, total 8,055 6,201 8,405 Current liabilities, total 15,640 15,545 16,019 LIABILITIES, TOTAL 23,497 23,651 23,955

Further information:

Yrjö Trög

CEO, Norrhydro Group Oyj

Tel. +358 40 029 1229

Email: yrjo.trog@norrhydro.com

Certified advisor:

Translink Corporate Finance Oy

Jari Lauriala, Managing Partner

Tel. +358 40 091 8855

Email: jari.lauriala@translinkcf.fi

Sami Miettinen, Partner

Tel. +358 400 735 835

Email: sami.miettinen@translinkcf.fi

Norrhydro Group Plc in brief

Norrhydro, founded in 1985, is a Finnish forerunner in motion control and a provider of energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and system suppliers specialising in high-quality, customised and energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and demanding linear motion control systems and mobile equipment. The company has 40 years of experience in developing and manufacturing customised hydraulic cylinders and liners motion control systems for the most demanding conditions and environments. In 2024, the company generated revenues of EUR 24,2 million, EBITDA of EUR 1,3 million and operating profit of EUR -0.09 million.