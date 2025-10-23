Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8X1 | ISIN: FI4000251954 | Ticker-Symbol: U7X
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 09:59
1,385 Euro
+16,39 % +0,195
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORRHYDRO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORRHYDRO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3951,42511:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norrhydro Group Oyj: Insider information: Norrhydro Group Plc's financial review for the period 1 January - 30 September 2025

January - September 2025 summary:

    • Turnover increased 19,3 % to EUR 20,970 (17,574) thousand
    • EBITDA increased 128% and was EUR 1,746 (776) thousand
    • EBITDA margin was 8,3 % (4,4 %)

Statement from the CEO:

Norrhydro's revenue increased by 19.3% during the period from January 1 to September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company's revenue growth clearly exceeded the general market growth. Along with the increase in revenue, the company's profitability improved.We are taking decisive actions to support sustainable and profitable growth in our Company. During the financial year, we have continued to invest in the development, sales, and marketing of the digital Norrdigi technology. Operational performance has also remained excellent.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Thousand euros 1 January- 30 September 2025 1 January- 30 September 2024 1 January - 31 December 2024
Turnover20,97017,57424,228
Increase (+) or decrease (-) in stocks of finished goods and work in progress 486 -423-545
Other operating income1434 27
Materials and services -11,306-9,008-12,608
Personnel expences-5,427-4,581-6,442
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment-975 -1,004-1,343
Other operating expences -2,991-2,829-3,402
Operating profit771-237-85
Financial income001
Financial expences -851-914-1,237
Profit before tax -80-1,151-1,321
Profit for the financial period -80-1,151-1,321

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Thousand euros 30 September 2025 30 September 2024 31 December 2024
ASSETS
Fixed assests
Intangible rights 8 8168 8508 959
Material goods 5 4286 0205 861
Investments 111
Fixed assests, total 14,24514,87114,821
Current assets
Inventory 7 6857 3017406
Short-term receivables 1 4481 1581 160
Liquid assets 119320569
Current assets, total 9,2528,7809,135
ASSETS, TOTAL 23,49723,65123,955
LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital 4,2524,2524,252
Invested unrestricted equity 10,37910,37910,379
Profit/loss from previous financial period -6,695-5,374-5,374
Profit/loss for the financial period -80-1,152-1,321
Total equity 7,8578,1067,937
Current liabilities
Long-term liabilities
Convertible bond 1,5001,5001,500
Loans from financial institutions 6,0027,8446,114
Long-term installment liabilities 8300
Long-term liabilities, total 7,5859,3447,614
Short-term liabilities
Loans from financial institutions 2,4031,2652,549
Deferred income 55636
Trade payables and other current liabilities 5,6474,8805,820
Short-term liabilities, total 8,0556,2018,405
Current liabilities, total 15,64015,54516,019
LIABILITIES, TOTAL 23,49723,65123,955

Further information:

Yrjö Trög

CEO, Norrhydro Group Oyj

Tel. +358 40 029 1229

Email: yrjo.trog@norrhydro.com

Certified advisor:

Translink Corporate Finance Oy

Jari Lauriala, Managing Partner

Tel. +358 40 091 8855

Email: jari.lauriala@translinkcf.fi

Sami Miettinen, Partner

Tel. +358 400 735 835

Email: sami.miettinen@translinkcf.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key Media

https://www.norrhydro.com/en

Norrhydro Group Plc in brief

Norrhydro, founded in 1985, is a Finnish forerunner in motion control and a provider of energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and system suppliers specialising in high-quality, customised and energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and demanding linear motion control systems and mobile equipment. The company has 40 years of experience in developing and manufacturing customised hydraulic cylinders and liners motion control systems for the most demanding conditions and environments. In 2024, the company generated revenues of EUR 24,2 million, EBITDA of EUR 1,3 million and operating profit of EUR -0.09 million.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.