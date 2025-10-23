Norrhydro Group Oyj: Insider information: Norrhydro Group Plc's financial review for the period 1 January - 30 September 2025

January - September 2025 summary:
- Turnover increased 19,3 % to EUR 20,970 (17,574) thousand
- EBITDA increased 128% and was EUR 1,746 (776) thousand
- EBITDA margin was 8,3 % (4,4 %)
Statement from the CEO:
Norrhydro's revenue increased by 19.3% during the period from January 1 to September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company's revenue growth clearly exceeded the general market growth. Along with the increase in revenue, the company's profitability improved.We are taking decisive actions to support sustainable and profitable growth in our Company. During the financial year, we have continued to invest in the development, sales, and marketing of the digital Norrdigi technology. Operational performance has also remained excellent.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|Thousand euros
|1 January- 30 September 2025
|1 January- 30 September 2024
|1 January - 31 December 2024
|Turnover
|20,970
|17,574
|24,228
|Increase (+) or decrease (-) in stocks of finished goods and work in progress
|486
|-423
|-545
|Other operating income
|14
|34
|27
|Materials and services
|-11,306
|-9,008
|-12,608
|Personnel expences
|-5,427
|-4,581
|-6,442
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|-975
|-1,004
|-1,343
|Other operating expences
|-2,991
|-2,829
|-3,402
|Operating profit
|771
|-237
|-85
|Financial income
|0
|0
|1
|Financial expences
|-851
|-914
|-1,237
|Profit before tax
|-80
|-1,151
|-1,321
|Profit for the financial period
|-80
|-1,151
|-1,321
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|Thousand euros
|30 September 2025
|30 September 2024
|31 December 2024
|ASSETS
|Fixed assests
|Intangible rights
|8 816
|8 850
|8 959
|Material goods
|5 428
|6 020
|5 861
|Investments
|1
|1
|1
|Fixed assests, total
|14,245
|14,871
|14,821
|Current assets
|Inventory
|7 685
|7 301
|7406
|Short-term receivables
|1 448
|1 158
|1 160
|Liquid assets
|119
|320
|569
|Current assets, total
|9,252
|8,780
|9,135
|ASSETS, TOTAL
|23,497
|23,651
|23,955
|LIABILITIES
|Equity
|Share capital
|4,252
|4,252
|4,252
|Invested unrestricted equity
|10,379
|10,379
|10,379
|Profit/loss from previous financial period
|-6,695
|-5,374
|-5,374
|Profit/loss for the financial period
|-80
|-1,152
|-1,321
|Total equity
|7,857
|8,106
|7,937
|Current liabilities
|Long-term liabilities
|Convertible bond
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|Loans from financial institutions
|6,002
|7,844
|6,114
|Long-term installment liabilities
|83
|0
|0
|Long-term liabilities, total
|7,585
|9,344
|7,614
|Short-term liabilities
|Loans from financial institutions
|2,403
|1,265
|2,549
|Deferred income
|5
|56
|36
|Trade payables and other current liabilities
|5,647
|4,880
|5,820
|Short-term liabilities, total
|8,055
|6,201
|8,405
|Current liabilities, total
|15,640
|15,545
|16,019
|LIABILITIES, TOTAL
|23,497
|23,651
|23,955
Further information:
Yrjö Trög
CEO, Norrhydro Group Oyj
Tel. +358 40 029 1229
Email: yrjo.trog@norrhydro.com
Certified advisor:
Translink Corporate Finance Oy
Jari Lauriala, Managing Partner
Tel. +358 40 091 8855
Email: jari.lauriala@translinkcf.fi
Sami Miettinen, Partner
Tel. +358 400 735 835
Email: sami.miettinen@translinkcf.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Key Media
https://www.norrhydro.com/en
Norrhydro Group Plc in brief
Norrhydro, founded in 1985, is a Finnish forerunner in motion control and a provider of energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and system suppliers specialising in high-quality, customised and energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and demanding linear motion control systems and mobile equipment. The company has 40 years of experience in developing and manufacturing customised hydraulic cylinders and liners motion control systems for the most demanding conditions and environments. In 2024, the company generated revenues of EUR 24,2 million, EBITDA of EUR 1,3 million and operating profit of EUR -0.09 million.