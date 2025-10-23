NCC AB: Interim report for the third quarter and January-September 2025

Strong earnings growth

"We are demonstrating strong earnings performance, driven by Industry and in parallel we are winning more and more early involvement contracts in construction and civil engineering", says Tomas Carlsson, president and CEO, NCC

Operating profit and margin increased in both the quarter and the period

Record earnings in Industry business area

Good demand in NCC's prioritized segments

Strong increase in early involvement projects

The Swedish Transport Administration has terminated the contract for the Korsvägen project in Gothenburg, no impact on the third quarter earnings



Third quarter 2025

Orders received amounted to SEK 11,135 M (13,264)

Net sales totaled SEK 14,168 M (14,277)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 767 M (665)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 718 M (612)

Profit after tax was SEK 534 M (472)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 5.47 (4.83)



January-September 2025 period

Orders received amounted to SEK 38,530 M (41,281)

Net sales totaled SEK 39,788 M (41,287)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,246 M (1,188)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 1,146 M (1,085)

Profit after tax was SEK 865 M (851)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 8.85 (8.71)



Information meeting

NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and Chief Financial Officer Susanne Lithander will present the interim report at a webcast and teleconference on October 23, 2025 at 9.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 08.00 CEST.

Link to webcast

To participate by phone, please call one of the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the conference.

SE: +46 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 207 107 06 13

US: +1 631 570 56 13

