Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the third quarter 2025

23 October 2025
Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Our customer focus is producing results".
- Return on equity 16.0%
- Solid credit quality
- Most loved brand in the Baltics for the seventh year in a row
|Financial information
|Q3
|Q2
|Jan-Sep
|Jan-Sep
|SEKm
|2025
|2025
|%
|2025
|2024
|%
|Total income
|17?105
|16?962
|1
|51?396
|55?470
|-7
|Net interest income
|10?819
|10?917
|-1
|33?225
|36?993
|-10
|Net commission income
|4?117
|3?902
|6
|12?071
|12?430
|-3
|Net gains and losses on financial items
|847
|856
|-1
|2?245
|2?763
|-19
|Other income¹
|1?322
|1?286
|3
|3?855
|3?283
|17
|Total expenses
|6?030
|6?119
|-1
|18?264
|18?636
|-2
|Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees
|11?075
|10?843
|2
|33?131
|36?834
|-10
|Impairment of tangible and intangible assets
|0
|0
|0
|32
|-99
|Credit impairments
|-398
|150
|-389
|126
|Bank taxes and resolution fees
|663
|677
|-2
|2?269
|3?162
|-28
|Profit before tax
|10?809
|10?016
|8
|31?251
|33?513
|-7
|Tax expense
|2?298
|2?130
|8
|6?657
|7?112
|-6
|Profit for the period
|8?512
|7?886
|8
|24?593
|26?401
|-7
|Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution
|7.53
|6.99
|21.77
|23.37
|Return on equity, %
|16.0
|15.4
|15.4
|17.5
|C/I ratio
|0.35
|0.36
|0.36
|0.34
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|19.7
|19.7
|19.7
|20.4
|Credit impairment ratio, %
|-0.08
|0.03
|-0.03
|0.01
|1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.
Contact:
Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 238 32 10
E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se
Hannes Mård, Head of Press
Phone: +46 73 057 41 95
Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se
This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 23 October 2025, at 07:00 CEST.
Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com