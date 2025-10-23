Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the third quarter 2025

23 October 2025

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Our customer focus is producing results".

Return on equity 16.0%

Solid credit quality

Most loved brand in the Baltics for the seventh year in a row

Financial information Q3 Q2 Jan-Sep Jan-Sep SEKm 2025 2025 % 2025 2024 % Total income 17?105 16?962 1 51?396 55?470 -7 Net interest income 10?819 10?917 -1 33?225 36?993 -10 Net commission income 4?117 3?902 6 12?071 12?430 -3 Net gains and losses on financial items 847 856 -1 2?245 2?763 -19 Other income¹ 1?322 1?286 3 3?855 3?283 17 Total expenses 6?030 6?119 -1 18?264 18?636 -2 Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 11?075 10?843 2 33?131 36?834 -10 Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 0 0 32 -99 Credit impairments -398 150 -389 126 Bank taxes and resolution fees 663 677 -2 2?269 3?162 -28 Profit before tax 10?809 10?016 8 31?251 33?513 -7 Tax expense 2?298 2?130 8 6?657 7?112 -6 Profit for the period 8?512 7?886 8 24?593 26?401 -7 Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 7.53 6.99 21.77 23.37 Return on equity, % 16.0 15.4 15.4 17.5 C/I ratio 0.35 0.36 0.36 0.34 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 19.7 19.7 19.7 20.4 Credit impairment ratio, % -0.08 0.03 -0.03 0.01 1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact:

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 238 32 10

E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press

Phone: +46 73 057 41 95

Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 23 October 2025, at 07:00 CEST.

