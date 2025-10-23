Anzeige
23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the third quarter 2025

23 October 2025

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Our customer focus is producing results".

  • Return on equity 16.0%
  • Solid credit quality
  • Most loved brand in the Baltics for the seventh year in a row
Financial information Q3 Q2 Jan-Sep Jan-Sep
SEKm 2025 2025 % 2025 2024 %
Total income 17?105 16?962 1 51?396 55?470 -7
Net interest income 10?819 10?917 -1 33?225 36?993 -10
Net commission income 4?117 3?902 6 12?071 12?430 -3
Net gains and losses on financial items 847 856 -1 2?245 2?763 -19
Other income¹ 1?322 1?286 3 3?855 3?283 17
Total expenses 6?030 6?119 -1 18?264 18?636 -2
Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 11?075 10?843 2 33?131 36?834 -10
Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 0 0 32 -99
Credit impairments -398 150 -389 126
Bank taxes and resolution fees 663 677 -2 2?269 3?162 -28
Profit before tax 10?809 10?016 8 31?251 33?513 -7
Tax expense 2?298 2?130 8 6?657 7?112 -6
Profit for the period 8?512 7?886 8 24?593 26?401 -7
Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 7.53 6.99 21.77 23.37
Return on equity, % 16.0 15.4 15.4 17.5
C/I ratio 0.35 0.36 0.36 0.34
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 19.7 19.7 19.7 20.4
Credit impairment ratio, % -0.08 0.03 -0.03 0.01
1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact:

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 238 32 10
E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press
Phone: +46 73 057 41 95
Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 23 October 2025, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


