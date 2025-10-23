Bactiguard Holding AB: Bactiguard Holding AB's interim report third quarter 2025

Continued profitability and clinical evidence supporting future growth

Third quarter 2025 (July - September)

Total revenue amounted to SEK 48.4 (73.9) million, a decrease of SEK 25.5 million corresponding to 34.5%.

Net sales amounted to SEK 45.5 (67.3) million, a decrease of SEK 21.9 million corresponding to 32.5%. Adjusted for currency effects of SEK -3.4 million, net sales decreased by 27.4%.

Operating loss amounted to SEK 6.4 (1.9) million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 5.3 (9.9) million.

Net loss for the period amounted to SEK 7.5 (4.7) million.

Loss per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.21 (0.13).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -2.8 (8.3) million corresponding to SEK -0.08 (0.24) per share.

The period January - September 2025

Total revenue amounted to SEK 163.2 (193.6) million, a decrease of SEK 30.4 million corresponding to 15.7%.

Net sales amounted to SEK 152.8 (178.6) million, a decrease of SEK 25.9 million corresponding to 14.5%. Adjusted for currency effects of SEK -5.4 million, net sales decreased by 11.5%.

Operating loss amounted to SEK 16.3 (25.7) million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 19.1 (9.6) million.

Net loss for the period amounted to SEK 20.4 (28.9) million.

Loss per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.59 (0.82).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -13.2 (6.1) million corresponding to SEK -0.38 (0.17) per share.

Christine Lind, CEO of Bactiguard comments:

"The profitability trend continued during the third quarter with an EBITDA of SEK 5.3 million (Q3 2024: SEK 9.9 million). Revenues amounted to SEK 48.4 (Q3 2024: SEK 73.9 million) with license revenues of SEK 29.9 million (Q3 2024: 47.5 million). The comparison is impacted by a weaker USD and high base from last year. The Wound Management portfolio revenues totalled SEK 15.6 million (Q3 2024: SEK 17.9 million) with continued growth in Hydrocyn aqua, but a decline in sutures."

About Bactiguard

Bactiguard is a global MedTech company developing safe and biocompatible technology to prevent medical device related infections. The unique technology is based on an ultra-thin noble metal coating that prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. The company focuses on five strategic therapeutic areas where infection rates create high medical needs for infection prevention. These areas include Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and Vascular Access.

Bactiguard operates through license partnerships with leading global MedTech companies that apply the technology to their medical devices. The company also has a portfolio of wound management products. Bactiguard's infection prevention solutions decrease patient suffering, save lives, and unburden healthcare resources while also fighting against antimicrobial resistance, one of the most serious threats to global health and modern medicine. Bactiguard is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is included in the Mid-Cap segment.

Read more about Bactiguard: www.bactiguard.com

