Bactiguard Holding AB: Bactiguard announces updated trauma license agreement with Zimmer Biomet

Bactiguard continues the collaboration with Zimmer Biomet in an updated agreement, giving Zimmer Biomet non-exclusive rights to continue to commercialize the ZNN Bactiguard coated trauma nail system in specific geographies outside the US. Bactiguard regains the remaining global rights.

Bactiguard (BACTI-B.ST) today announced that the trauma license partnership agreement with Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in the orthopedic field, has been updated. The updated partnership with Zimmer Biomet will focus on the continued commercialization of the coated trauma nail system, ZNN Bactiguard, across the European markets, selected MEA markets and Japan. The partnership covers markets where sales have already commenced, are expected to be launched in near-term or where regulatory approvals are in place. Bactiguard regains the remaining global rights within trauma.

Going forward, Bactiguard will continue to receive royalties on actual net sales of ZNN Bactiguard. The new agreement no longer includes annual minimum royalties. Instead, Bactiguard will receive a quarterly fixed fee from Zimmer Biomet. On a yearly basis, the fixed fees represent no less than half of the minimum royalty amount in the previous global trauma agreement.

The updated agreement is valid as of today and will have no negative financial impact for 2025. Moreover, the updated agreement does not change Bactiguard's 2030 strategic and financial targets.

Christine Lind, CEO of Bactiguard comments, "We are happy to continue our close collaboration with one of the global leaders in orthopedics, Zimmer Biomet. Under this updated arrangement, we will continue to work together to ensure that the ZNN Bactiguard infection prevention solution is available to patients in need."

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, 2025-12-19 at 16:35 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Bach, CFO +46 761 295 911

About Bactiguard

Bactiguard is a global MedTech company developing safe and biocompatible technology to prevent medical device related infections. The unique technology is based on an ultra-thin noble metal coating that prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. The company focuses on five strategic therapeutic areas where infection rates create high medical needs for infection prevention. These areas include Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and Vascular Access.



Bactiguard operates through license partnerships with leading global MedTech companies that apply the technology to their medical devices. The company also has a portfolio of wound management products. Bactiguard's infection prevention solutions decrease patient suffering, save lives, and unburden healthcare resources while also fighting against antimicrobial resistance, one of the most serious threats to global health and modern medicine. Bactiguard is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is included in the Mid-Cap segment.

Read more about Bactiguard: www.bactiguard.com

Follow Bactiguard on LinkedIn