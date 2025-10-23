

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bureau Veritas (BVRDF, BVI.PA) reported revenue of 1.584 billion euros in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 2.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Organic revenue growth stood at 6.3 percent.



Bureau Veritas confirmed its outlook for the full year 2025. The Group expects mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth, alongside an improvement in its adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates. Additionally, strong cash flow performance is anticipated, with cash conversion projected to exceed 90 percent.



On March 20, 2024, Bureau Veritas unveiled its new strategic plan, LEAP | 28, outlining key ambitions for the 2024-2028 period. The Group targets high single-digit compound annual growth in total revenue, driven by mid-to-high single-digit organic growth, accelerated M&A activity, and portfolio optimization. It also aims for consistent improvement in adjusted operating margin. Bureau Veritas expects to deliver double-digit returns through a combination of EPS growth and dividend yield, supported by strong cash conversion, projected to exceed 90 percent.



