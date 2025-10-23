DCAI Becomes One of the First in Europe to Receive NVIDIA DGX B300 Systems, Ushering in a New Era of AI Infrastructure for the Region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DCAI, an AI infrastructure provider that operates the Danish supercomputer Gefion, today announced that it will be one of the first in Europe and the first in Denmark to receive NVIDIA DGX B300 AI infrastructure. This milestone further strengthens DCAI's commitment to offering its customers the most advanced compute technology available to power the future of AI.

A Major Leap Forward for AI Training and Inference

NVIDIA DGX B300 systems represent a significant leap in GPU performance, memory bandwidth, and energy efficiency, designed to meet the evolving demands of both training and inference at scale. Built for the rapidly evolving demands of generative AI, large language models, and complex scientific computing, the new architecture will enable research and commercial customers to train and deploy AI models faster, more efficiently and at greater scale.

While Gefion's current fleet of NVIDIA Hopper GPUs has already enabled customers to train the largest and most complex models, the DGX B300 infrastructure will also unlock unprecedented inference capabilities, making it possible to deploy and serve models with far lower latency, higher throughput, and superior energy efficiency.

"Receiving some of the first DGX B300 infrastructure in Europe and the first in Denmark is a strategic milestone for us," said Nadia Carlsten CEO of DCAI. "We're committed to bringing our customers the absolute best in AI infrastructure - not just keeping pace with innovation but leading it. With the NVIDIA DGX B300, we're empowering European businesses and researchers to both build and deploy the future on the fastest, most advanced platform available."

Strengthening Europe's AI Innovation Ecosystem

The NVIDIA DGX B300 systems will be available to Gefion customers to support users building cutting-edge AI solutions across industries, from healthcare and finance, and research groups, from quantum to climate studies . This early access underscores DCAI's strategic role in driving Europe's leadership in AI innovation.

"Europe is home to a vibrant and growing AI ecosystem," said Carlo Ruiz, VP Enterprise Solutions & Operations EMEA at NVIDIA. "Through our collaboration with DCAI, Gefion's NVIDIA DGX B300 infrastructure provides innovators and researchers access to the world's most powerful computing platforms - for both training and inference."

About DCAI

Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) is an AI infrastructure and services provider which owns and operates Gefion, Denmark's flagship AI supercomputer. DCAI's mission is to lower the barrier to access the most advanced computing capabilities with guaranteed data sovereignty, enabling organizations to innovate confidently. DCAI customers include academic researchers, startups, public sector institutions, and enterprise customers that leverage the power of sovereign AI to accelerate research and innovation.

https://dcai.dk/

