NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its third quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported net income of $15.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $16.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $15.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. The primary difference between net income and operating net income(1) for the third quarter of 2025 was merger and acquisition costs of $994 thousand (pre-tax) related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident") and its subsidiary, BankProv, which was announced on June 5, 2025.

"During the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong, record earnings as we executed our growth strategy. We look forward to the anticipated closing and conversion of our acquisition of Provident in the fourth quarter of 2025. We were able to expand new relationships with consumers and businesses across our markets resulting in an increase in both loans and deposits during the third quarter at annualized rates of 15.4% and 27.9%, respectively. We were able to reduce our loan to deposit ratio from 106% to 103% quarter over quarter. However, net interest margin declined by 4 basis points to 3.78% for the third quarter from 3.82% in the second quarter, as a result of a decrease in default interest income earned on loan workouts from the prior quarter, along with loans re-pricing and interest expense associated with two cash flow hedges executed during the third quarter to help protect the Company in a down rate environment. We look forward to the final quarter of 2025 and, now that we have received all required regulatory approvals, welcoming Provident customers and team members to the Company. We expect the final quarter to provide the team with an exciting environment and additional growth opportunities on both sides of the balance sheet," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to differentiating ourselves on customer service, along with new product features and functionality as we continue to grow market share and take advantage of opportunities to enhance shareholder value, including our growth in the Provident market upon the closing of the acquisition on November 14th," Campanelli continued.

Declaration of Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on November 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2025.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

Net income of $15.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $16.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $15.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter.

One-time pre-tax amounts during the current quarter include:

Merger and acquisition costs of $994 thousand related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident; and State voluntary disclosure agreement tax expenses of $561 thousand for new state income tax expenses; partially offset by Defined benefit pension termination refund of $739 thousand.



One-time pre-tax charges during the prior quarter include:

Merger and acquisition costs of $530 thousand related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident; BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty of $64 thousand.



Net interest margin declined by 4 basis points to 3.78% during the current quarter from 3.82% in the prior quarter.

Gross loans increased $175.0 million, or 3.9%, to $4.72 billion, from $4.54 billion the prior quarter.

Total deposits increased $297.6 million, or 7.0%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $163.1 million, or 4.1%, during the current quarter. Brokered deposits increased $134.5 million, or 52.9%, from the prior quarter.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) were $18.51 and $18.48, respectively, which increased from $18.09 and $18.06, respectively in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share(1) was a result of $15.4 million in net income for the quarter, along with a $3.1 million impact from a positive change in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by the repurchase of 921,934 shares during the current quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $19.02 per share and $2.8 million in dividends paid during the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets amounted to $5.44 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $215.8 million, or 4.1%, from June 30, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $36.7 million, or 14.2%, to $295.4 million from $258.7 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the increase in deposits of $297.6 million, partially offset by the increase in loans of $175.0 million and a decrease in FHLB borrowings of $86.1 million.

Net loans increased $174.5 million, or 3.9%, to $4.67 billion, from the prior quarter as demand for new loan originations and advances continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in multi-family residential loans, which increased $113.7 million, or 35.9%, commercial real estate loans, which increased $76.3 million, or 5.6%, commercial and industrial loans, which increased $26.5 million, or 4.2%, residential real estate loans, which increased $18.7 million, or 1.5%, and consumer loans, which increased $9.6 million, or 3.8%; partially offset by a decrease in construction and land development loans of $69.3 million, or 9.6%.

Deposits increased $297.6 million, or 7.0%, to $4.57 billion from $4.27 billion in the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of increases in brokered deposits of $134.5 million, or 52.9%, money market accounts of $120.5 million, or 11.0% and certificates of deposit of $92.1 million, or 5.5%, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $38.4 million, or 5.9%.

FHLB borrowings decreased $86.1 million, or 67.5%, to $41.5 million from $127.6 million during the current quarter as a result of overall deposit growth.

Shareholders' equity decreased $88 thousand, or 0.0%, to $737.0 million from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $17.5 million related to the repurchase of 921,934 shares of common stock at an all-in weighted average cost of $19.02 per share and $2.8 million in dividends paid, partially offset by $15.4 million in net income and a $3.1 million positive change in accumulated other comprehensive income. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity(1) to tangible assets were both 13.5% at the end of the current quarter, and 14.1% at the end of the prior quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $48.2 million for the current quarter, compared to $47.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.5%. Net interest margin compressed 4 basis points to 3.78% for the quarter from 3.82% in the prior quarter.

The increase in interest income during the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans.

The increase in interest expense for the current quarter was primarily driven by increases in the average balance of FHLB advances, partially offset by declines in the weighted-average rate on certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision for credit losses decreased $1.8 million, or 55.8%, to $1.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.0 million for the current quarter, compared to $4.2 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $3.2 million, or 75.5%, primarily driven by construction and development loans transitioning to permanent financing in multi-family residential loans which carry lower loss rates; partially offset by loan growth.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was a provision of $355 thousand for the current quarter, compared to a release of $1.1 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.4 million, or 132.8%, primarily driven by an increase in the balance of unfunded commitments during the current quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $3.6 million for the current quarter, compared to $4.2 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $627 thousand, or 15.0%.

Swap contract income was $208 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $524 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $316 thousand, or 60.3%, due to decreased swap contract demand.

The increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI was $631 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $787 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a smaller increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI of $156 thousand, or 19.8%, driven by the receipt of proceeds from surrendered BOLI policies during the prior quarter.

Other income was $21 thousand, compared to $172 thousand in the prior quarter, resulting in a decrease of $151 thousand, or 87.8%, from the annual MasterCard branding bonus earned during the prior quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the current quarter was $30.4 million, representing an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter.

Merger and acquisition expenses were $994 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $530 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a $464 thousand, or 87.5%, increase due to continued expenses related to the Provident acquisition.

Data processing expenses increased $418 thousand, or 16.8%, to $2.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter, primarily as a result of a $218 thousand increase in electronic banking expense and an increase of $180 thousand in management information systems expense as the Company continues to invest in technology, including cash management software.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $4.6 million, representing a $460 thousand, or 11.1%, increase from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $562 thousand in state voluntary disclosure agreements tax expense incurred during the current quarter. The effective tax rate and the operating effective tax rate(1) was 23.0% and 20.2%, respectively, for the current quarter, compared to 22.1% and 21.8%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The primary drivers of the increase in the effective tax rate were the state voluntary disclosure agreements tax expense incurred during the current quarter, along with non-deductible merger and acquisition expenses.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans increased $190.0 million, or 11.2%, to $1.88 billion, during the current quarter.

Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $7.0 million, or 2.6%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the cannabis facility loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).

The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were current at the end of the current quarter.

The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio increased $113.7 million, or 35.9%, during the current quarter to $430.4 million, as a result of construction and land development loans transitioning to permanent financing and continued originations. The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of properties primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans and all of which were performing at September 30, 2025.

Hospitality commercial real estate loans increased $75.4 million, or 43.8%, during the current quarter, resulting from continued originations from increased customer demand.

The Company's $216.9 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $43.1 million as of September 30, 2025, or 0.91% of total loans, compared to $42.6 million, or 0.94% of total loans at June 30, 2025. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the current quarter, which included a provision of $1.0 million for loans and a provision of $355 thousand for unfunded commitments, compared to provisions for credit losses of $3.2 million during the prior quarter, which included a provision of $4.2 million for loans and a release of credit losses of $1.1 million for unfunded commitments.

The increase in the ACL for the current quarter was the result of loan growth offset by movement of construction and development loans into permanent financing as multi-family residential loans which carry lower reserves.

Non-performing loans totaled $11.4 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 9.0%, from $12.5 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in commercial real estate loans on non-accrual of $1.2 million as a result of the Bale Fire loan relationship payoff, in home equity loans on non-accrual of $367 thousand as a result of the Jacqueline M. Nunez loan relationship payoff, and in one-to-four-family residential loans on non-accrual of $259 thousand, partially offset by increases in consumer loans on non-accrual of $552 thousand during the current quarter.

During the current quarter, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $590 thousand, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to a $19 thousand net recovery, or 0.00% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily a result of a $923 thousand recovery on a previously charged-off commercial real estate participation loan during the prior quarter.

The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliation of the corresponding GAAP measures on page 12.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating net income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; failure to consummate or a delay in consummating the acquisition of Provident, including as a result of any failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; risks related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident and acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NB BANCORP, INC.















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 48,175

$ 47,007

$ 41,324 Noninterest income

3,551



4,178



1,265 Total revenue

51,726



51,185



42,589 Provision for credit losses

1,396



3,161



2,623 Noninterest expense

30,368



29,305



24,586 Pre-tax income

19,962



18,719



15,380 Net income

15,362



14,579



8,383 Operating net income (non-GAAP)

16,002



15,043



13,116 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

30,113



28,775



25,499

















Per share data















Earnings per share, basic $ 0.43

$ 0.39

$ 0.21 Earnings per share, diluted

0.43



0.39



0.21 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.45



0.40



0.33 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.45



0.40



0.33 Book value per share

18.51



18.09



17.50 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

18.48



18.06



17.48

















Profitability















Return on average assets

1.16 %



1.13 %



0.68 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.20 %



1.17 %



1.07 % Return on average shareholders' equity

8.35 %



7.84 %



4.42 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.70 %



8.09 %



6.91 % Net interest margin

3.78 %



3.82 %



3.51 % Cost of deposits

2.92 %



3.00 %



3.37 % Efficiency ratio

58.71 %



57.25 %



57.73 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.22 %



56.22 %



57.36 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 5,442,390

$ 5,226,554

$ 5,002,394 Total loans

4,716,129



4,541,175



4,249,074 Total deposits

4,565,664



4,268,052



4,042,654 Total shareholders' equity

737,034



737,122



747,449

















Asset quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 43,052

$ 42,601

$ 37,605 ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)

379.1 %



341.4 %



234.9 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.24 %



0.27 %



0.38 % Annualized net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average total loans

(0.05) %



0.00 %



(0.50) %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

13.54 %



14.10 %



14.94 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

13.53 %



14.09 %



14.92 %

NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































As of

September 30, 2025 change from

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 197,548

$ 157,112

$ 148,187

$ 40,436 25.7 %

$ 49,361 33.3 % Federal funds sold

97,829



101,587



168,862



(3,758) (3.7) %



(71,033) (42.1) % Total cash and cash equivalents

295,377



258,699



317,049



36,678 14.2 %



(21,672) (6.8) %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

231,023



235,408



202,541



(4,385) (1.9) %



28,482 14.1 %

































Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

4,716,129



4,541,175



4,249,074



174,954 3.9 %



467,055 11.0 % Allowance for credit losses

(43,052)



(42,601)



(37,605)



(451) 1.1 %



(5,447) 14.5 % Net loans

4,673,077



4,498,574



4,211,469



174,503 3.9 %



461,608 11.0 %

































Accrued interest receivable

21,074



20,386



18,671



688 3.4 %



2,403 12.9 % Banking premises and equipment, net

33,842



34,289



34,802



(447) (1.3) %



(960) (2.8) % Non-public investments

44,531



35,767



24,271



8,764 24.5 %



20,260 83.5 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

56,342



55,711



101,736



631 1.1 %



(45,394) (44.6) % Prepaid expenses and other assets

58,481



58,075



74,387



406 0.7 %



(15,906) (21.4) % Deferred income tax asset

28,643



29,645



17,468



(1,002) (3.4) %



11,175 64.0 % Total assets $ 5,442,390

$ 5,226,554

$ 5,002,394

$ 215,836 4.1 %

$ 439,996 8.8 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Deposits































Core deposits $ 4,176,991

$ 4,013,892

$ 3,712,904

$ 163,099 4.1 %

$ 464,087 12.5 % Brokered deposits

388,673



254,160



329,750



134,513 52.9 %



58,923 17.9 % Total deposits

4,565,664



4,268,052



4,042,654



297,612 7.0 %



523,010 12.9 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,543



4,117



4,401



426 10.3 %



142 3.2 % FHLB borrowings

41,453



127,600



116,335



(86,147) (67.5) %



(74,882) (64.4) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

73,139



68,234



69,524



4,905 7.2 %



3,615 5.2 % Accrued retirement liabilities

20,557



21,429



22,031



(872) (4.1) %



(1,474) (6.7) % Total liabilities

4,705,356



4,489,432



4,254,945



215,924 4.8 %



450,411 10.6 %

































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 39,826,446 issued and































outstanding at September 30, 2025, 40,748,380 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025































and 42,705,729 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024

398



407



427



(9) (2.2) %



(29) (6.8) % Additional paid-in capital

342,526



358,793



417,013



(16,267) (4.5) %



(74,487) (17.9) % Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(43,049)



(43,643)



(45,407)



594 (1.4) %



2,358 (5.2) % Retained earnings

440,281



427,707



382,561



12,574 2.9 %



57,720 15.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,122)



(6,142)



(7,145)



3,020 (49.2) %



4,023 (56.3) % Total shareholders' equity

737,034



737,122



747,449



(88) 0.0 %



(10,415) (1.4) %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,442,390

$ 5,226,554

$ 5,002,394

$ 215,836 4.1 %

$ 439,996 8.8 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































For the Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Change From Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 77,365

$ 74,719

$ 70,518

$ 2,646 3.5 %

$ 6,847 9.7 % Interest on securities

2,253



2,307



1,768



(54) (2.3) %



485 27.4 % Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other

2,070



2,822



3,717



(752) (26.6) %



(1,647) (44.3) % Total interest and dividend income

81,688



79,848



76,003



1,840 2.3 %



5,685 7.5 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

31,273



31,690



33,612



(417) (1.3) %



(2,339) (7.0) % Interest on borrowings

2,240



1,151



1,067



1,089 94.6 %



1,173 109.9 % Total interest expense

33,513



32,841



34,679



672 2.0 %



(1,166) (3.4) %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

48,175



47,007



41,324



1,168 2.5 %



6,851 16.6 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for credit losses - loans

1,041



4,244



4,997



(3,203) (75.5) %



(3,956) (79.2) % Provision for (release of) credit losses - unfunded commitments

355



(1,083)



(2,374)



1,438 132.8 %



2,729 (115.0) % Total provision for credit losses

1,396



3,161



2,623



(1,765) (55.8) %



(1,227) (46.8) %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

46,779



43,846



38,701



2,933 6.7 %



8,078 20.9 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

2,498



2,554



1,963



(56) (2.2) %



535 27.3 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

631



787



414



(156) (19.8) %



217 52.4 % Mortgage banking income

193



141



367



52 36.9 %



(174) (47.4) % Swap contract income

208



524



375



(316) (60.3) %



(167) (44.5) % Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net

-



-



(1,868)



- 100.0 %



1,868 (100.0) % Other income

21



172



14



(151) (87.8) %



7 50.0 % Total noninterest income

3,551



4,178



1,265



(627) (15.0) %



2,286 180.7 %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

18,641



18,567



17,202



74 0.4 %



1,439 8.4 % Director and professional service fees

2,920



2,943



1,995



(23) (0.8) %



925 46.4 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,559



1,465



1,394



94 6.4 %



165 11.8 % Data processing expenses

2,911



2,493



2,226



418 16.8 %



685 30.8 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

949



954



842



(5) (0.5) %



107 12.7 % FDIC and state insurance assessments

928



883



812



45 5.1 %



116 14.3 % Merger and acquisition expenses

994



530



-



464 87.5 %



994 0.0 % General and administrative expenses

1,466



1,470



115



(4) (0.3) %



1,351 1174.8 % Total noninterest expense

30,368



29,305



24,586



1,063 3.6 %



5,782 23.5 %

































INCOME BEFORE TAXES

19,962



18,719



15,380



1,243 6.6 %



4,582 29.8 %

































INCOME TAX EXPENSE

4,600



4,140



6,997



460 11.1 %



(2,397) (34.3) %

































NET INCOME $ 15,362

$ 14,579

$ 8,383

$ 783 5.4 %

$ 6,979 83.3 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

35,372,205



37,191,460



39,289,271



(1,819,255) (4.9) %



(3,917,066) (10.0) % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

35,579,456



37,550,409



39,289,271



(1,970,953) (5.2) %



(3,709,815) (9.4) % Earnings per share, basic $ 0.43

$ 0.39

$ 0.21

$ 0.04 10.3 %

$ 0.22 104.8 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.39

$ 0.21

$ 0.04 10.3 %

$ 0.22 104.8 %

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























































For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 4,612,837

$ 77,365

6.65 % $ 4,479,682

$ 74,719

6.69 % $ 4,188,504

$ 70,518

6.70 % Securities



236,187



2,253

3.78 %

232,812



2,307

3.97 %

204,273



1,768

3.44 % Other investments (5)



32,510



223

2.72 %

28,450



605

8.53 %

26,239



223

3.38 % Short-term investments (5)



176,884



1,847

4.14 %

199,271



2,217

4.46 %

264,394



3,494

5.26 % Total interest-earning assets



5,058,418



81,688

6.41 %

4,940,215



79,848

6.48 %

4,683,410



76,003

6.46 % Non-interest-earning assets



256,763













277,787













245,138











Allowance for credit losses



(42,746)













(39,931)













(38,495)











Total assets

$ 5,272,435











$ 5,178,071











$ 4,890,053































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 121,704



181

0.59 % $ 119,736



134

0.45 % $ 112,347



15

0.05 % NOW accounts



467,761



1,365

1.16 %

469,473



1,227

1.05 %

474,697



1,361

1.14 % Money market accounts



1,119,539



9,363

3.32 %

1,090,163



9,094

3.35 %

877,218



7,762

3.52 % Certificates of deposit and individual

retirement accounts



1,933,665



20,364

4.18 %

1,964,678



21,235

4.34 %

1,940,992



24,474

5.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits



3,642,669



31,273

3.41 %

3,644,050



31,690

3.49 %

3,405,254



33,612

3.93 % FHLB and FRB advances



199,852



2,240

4.45 %

103,406



1,151

4.46 %

85,156



1,067

4.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,842,521



33,513

3.46 %

3,747,456



32,841

3.52 %

3,490,410



34,679

3.95 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



604,631













591,873













566,353











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



95,304













93,072













78,681











Total liabilities



4,542,456













4,432,401













4,135,444











Shareholders' equity



729,979













745,670













754,609











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,272,435











$ 5,178,071











$ 4,890,053











Net interest income







$ 48,175











$ 47,007











$ 41,324





Net interest rate spread (1)













2.95 %











2.96 %











2.51 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,215,897











$ 1,192,759











$ 1,193,000











Net interest margin (3)













3.78 %











3.82 %











3.51 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities



131.64 %











131.83 %











134.18 %















(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized. (5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























September 30, 2025

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 430,428

$ 430,428



23 % Cannabis Facility

254,735



9,168



263,903



14 % Hospitality

36,173



211,342



247,515



13 % Office

25,257



169,408



194,665



11 % Industrial

77,488



114,887



192,375



10 % Mixed-Use

8,015



160,451



168,466



9 % Special Purpose

80,910



56,766



137,676



7 % Retail

38,621



86,339



124,960



7 % Other

38,605



81,510



120,115



6 % Total commercial real estate $ 559,804

$ 1,320,299

$ 1,880,103



100 %



















































Change From June 30, 2025

Change From September 30, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 113,683

$ 113,683



36 %

$ -

$ 157,867

$ 157,867



58 % Cannabis Facility

(1,022)



(5,930)



(6,952)



(3) %



(47,196)



(6,166)



(53,362)



(17) % Hospitality

36,173



39,183



75,356



44 %



36,118



54,315



90,433



58 % Office

(900)



3,609



2,709



1 %



(5,627)



(8,206)



(13,833)



(7) % Industrial

(9,303)



(343)



(9,646)



(5) %



(32,603)



61,702



29,099



18 % Mixed-Use

372



73



445



0 %



(494)



96,400



95,906



132 % Special Purpose

2,790



(211)



2,579



2 %



(926)



2,334



1,408



1 % Retail

(933)



(504)



(1,437)



(1) %



13,477



(4,314)



9,163



8 % Other

(1,215)



14,431



13,216



12 %



(4,033)



14,940



10,907



10 % Total commercial real

estate $ 25,962

$ 163,991

$ 189,953



11 %

$ (41,284)

$ 368,872

$ 327,588



21 %



















































June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 316,745

$ 316,745



19 %

$ -



272,561

$ 272,561



18 % Cannabis Facility

255,757



15,098



270,855



16 %



301,931

$ 15,334



317,265



20 % Hospitality

-



172,159



172,159



10 %



55



157,027



157,082



10 % Office

26,157



165,799



191,956



12 %



30,884



177,614



208,498



13 % Industrial

86,791



115,230



202,021



12 %



110,091



53,185



163,276



11 % Mixed-Use

7,643



160,378



168,021



10 %



8,509



64,051



72,560



5 % Special Purpose

78,120



56,977



135,097



8 %



81,836



54,432



136,268



9 % Retail

39,554



86,843



126,397



7 %



25,144



90,653



115,797



7 % Other

39,820



67,079



106,899



6 %



42,638



66,570



109,208



7 % Total commercial real

estate $ 533,842

$ 1,156,308

$ 1,690,150



100 %

$ 601,088

$ 951,427

$ 1,552,515



100 %

NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

















Net income (GAAP) $ 15,362

$ 14,579

$ 8,383

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to net income:















Defined benefit pension termination refund

(739)



-



- State tax expense - voluntary disclosure agreements

561



-



- Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction

-



-



2,503 BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

-



64



1,552 Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net

-



-



1,868 Merger and acquisition expenses

994



530



- Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02

-



-



(913) Total adjustments to net income $ 816

$ 594

$ 5,010 Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income

176



130



277 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

640



464



4,733 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,002

$ 15,043

$ 13,116 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

35,372,205



37,191,460



39,289,271 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

35,579,456



37,550,409



39,289,271 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.45

$ 0.40

$ 0.33 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.45

$ 0.40

$ 0.33

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 30,368

$ 29,305

$ 24,586

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest expense components:















Defined benefit pension termination refund $ (739)

$ -

$ - Merger and acquisition expenses

994



530



- Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02

-



-



(913) Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ 255

$ 530

$ (913) Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 30,113

$ 28,775

$ 25,499

















Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 3,551

$ 4,178

$ 1,265

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest income components:















Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net

-



-



(1,868) Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest income adjustments $ -

$ -

$ (1,868) Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 3,551

$ 4,178

$ 3,133

















Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,002

$ 15,043

$ 13,116 Average assets

5,272,435



5,178,071



4,890,053 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.20 %



1.17 %



1.07 % Average shareholders' equity $ 729,979

$ 745,670

$ 754,609 Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.70 %



8.09 %



6.91 %

















Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 30,113

$ 28,775

$ 25,499 Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)

51,726



51,185



44,457 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.22 %



56.22 %



57.36 %

















Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 4,600

$ 4,140

$ 6,997

















Subtract (Add):















State tax expense - voluntary disclosure agreements

561



-



- Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction

-



-



2,503 BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

-



64



1,552 Total impact of non-GAAP income tax expense adjustments $ 561

$ 64

$ 4,055 Income tax expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 4,039

$ 4,076

$ 2,942

















Operating effective tax rate (non-GAAP)

20.2 %



21.8 %



19.1 %



















As of

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 737,034

$ 737,122

$ 747,449 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

967



1,005



1,116 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

736,067



736,117



746,333

















Total assets (GAAP)

5,442,390



5,226,554



5,002,394 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

967



1,005



1,116 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,441,423

$ 5,225,549

$ 5,001,278 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

13.53 %



14.09 %



14.92 % Total common shares outstanding

39,826,446



40,748,380



42,705,729 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.48

$ 18.06

$ 17.48

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Real estate loans:

















One-to-four-family residential

$ 2,771

$ 3,030

$ 5,070 Home equity



1,001



1,368



1,060 Commercial real estate



809



1,984



3,030 Construction and land development



10



10



10 Commercial and industrial



4,686



4,558



4,743 Consumer



2,080



1,528



2,099 Total

$ 11,357

$ 12,478

$ 16,012



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.24 %



0.27 %



0.38 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.21 %



0.24 %



0.32 %





(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 42,601

$ 38,338

$ 37,857

















Provision for credit losses

1,041



4,244



4,997

















Charge-offs:















Consumer

693



1,190



1,305 Commercial real estate

-



-



4,000 Total charge-offs

693



1,190



5,305

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and industrial

12



12



12 Commercial real estate

-



923



- Consumer

91



274



44 Total recoveries

103



1,209



56

















Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(590)



19



(5,249)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 43,052

$ 42,601

$ 37,605

















Allowance to non-performing loans

379 %



341 %



234.9 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.91 %



0.94 %



0.89 % Annualized net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans outstanding

during the period

(0.05) %



0.00 %



(0.50) %

SOURCE Needham Bank