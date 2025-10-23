Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 11:37
0,802 Euro
-1,47 % -0,012
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8050,81012:40
0,8060,81112:31
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 11:12 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2025 results

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA will publish its third quarter 2025 financial results on 6 November 2025 at 07:00 am CET.

Philipp Schramm, CEO, and David Bandele, CFO, will present the results in a webcast at 08:30 am CET the same morning.

Webcast details:
Date: Thursday 6 November 2025
Time: 08:30 am CET
Format: Virtual presentation, followed by a Q&A session
Link: Hexagon Composites Q3 2025 webcast

The quarterly report, presentation, and webcast recording will be made available at www.hexagongroup.com

For further information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2025 results 23 October 2025: Hexagon Composites ASA will publish its third quarter 2025 financial results on News Powered by Cision

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-invitation-to-third-quarter-2025-results-302592637.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.