

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Turkey weakened for the second straight month in October, a survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped slightly to 83.6 in October from 83.9 in September. Moreover, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



The index measuring their own financial situation at present dropped to 67.7 from 67.8, while that of their future conditions rose to 84.2 from 84.0.



Consumers' views about the future general economic situation improved to 78.6 from 78.0.



Consumers were less optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index decreased to 104.0 in October from 105.7 in the prior month.



