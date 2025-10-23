

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased further in September to the highest level in just over two-and-a-half years, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.6 percent in September, up from 5.5 percent in August. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in February 2023.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people rose to 866,100 in September from 856,300 in August.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 122,800 in September from 111,600 in the previous month.



