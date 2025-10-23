Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has completed the modernization and decarbonization project for its Lacq/Mourenx site, which specializes in specialty sulfur derivatives used in particular in agrochemicals, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable fuels.

Following a first investment started up in 2022 that yielded a 28% reduction in the site's greenhouse gas emissions, this new project includes the construction of a treatment plant for sulfur-based effluents which operates a more efficient process that helps cut down SO2 emissions by 40% and GHG emissions by over 10%.

Furthermore, this new process will lead to the production of sulfuric acid to be used as a raw material by other industrial sites, thus reflecting the Group's circular economy approach. Finally, the project will also help reduce the site's water consumption.

"Through this investment, we reaffirm our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and actively contributing to the fight against global warming. As a responsible manufacturer, we implement innovative solutions to achieve our ambitious decarbonization objectives, while supporting our partners and customers in their quest for sustainable performance," stated Bertrand Leroux, Plant manager.

Representing an investment of €40 million, this project is partly financed by the French State as part of the France 2030 plan operated by ADEME (French Agency for the Environment and Energy Management).

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

