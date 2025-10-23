HIGHLIGHTS:

The Phase 2 hydrology program will consist of placing 5 additional piezometers, a dewatering well and a groundwater monitoring well;

Geotechnical evaluation is progressing on 22 drillholes along the proposed decline alignment; and

A seismic program consisting of 18 kilometres in seven lines is planned over the Tonopah West deposit and to the northwest to identify extensions and structural controls.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce certain advancement programs (the "Programs") at the Company's 100% owned Tonopah West ("Tonopah West") project located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA. The Programs will consist of a Phase 2 hydrology program, geotechnical evaluation of the proposed decline alignment and a seismic survey intended to understand the structural controls and advance Tonopah West toward completing an exploration decline that will allow for test mining and the extraction of a bulk sample for metallurgical processing.

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Tonopah West is moving forward on multiple fronts as we work to grow, optimize and de-risk the project toward underground development. The integration of hydrologic, geotechnical and seismic data from these Programs represents key de-risking initiatives, helping us refine engineering models, optimize decline design and establish a strong technical foundation for permitting our initial test mine and bulk sample area. These Programs are running in parallel as we await pending assay results and the delivery of an updated preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West, currently slated for Q1 2026."

Hydrology Programs

Montgomery and Associates was contracted to complete the hydrology programs on Tonopah West. In the Phase-1 hydrology program, the Company set four piezometers along the proposed alignment of the decline that have been collecting data that reports where water is present (see May 15, 2025 news release). Based on the information collected from the Phase-1 hydrology program, a Phase-2 hydrology program at Tonopah West has been approved. The Phase-2 program will be entirely within DPB South area of Tonopah West where the Company is planning its exploration decline, test mining and bulk sampling programs. The Phase-2 hydrology program will set five additional piezometers, a dewatering well and a groundwater monitoring well. Data from this infrastructure will help with engineering design of the decline, water pumping requirements and site disposal strategies.

Geotechnical Evaluations

Call & Nicholas, Inc. have been retained to complete geotechnical evaluations on Tonopah West. Detailed geotechnical evaluation on the Phase-1 piezometer holes has been completed. This evaluation is critical for the engineering and design of the proposed exploration decline. An additional 17 drillholes are being geotechnically logged and 36 samples have been collected for geotechnical unconfined compression strength testing. Approximately 59,000 metres (193,570 feet) of core drilling from the project has been evaluated for recovery and Rock Quality Designation (RQD). Additional geotechnical study is being planned.

Seismic Survey

The Company has contracted Bird Seismic Services, Inc. to complete 18 kilometres of 2D seismic data. The seismic data will be collected on seven lines cris-crossing the Tonopah West project area (See Figure 1.). Several lines have been located on the northwestern portion of Tonopah West to identify the extension of the Fraction caldera margin under cover. The goal of the seismic survey program is to better understand the structural controls of the deposit and identify extensions of silver and gold for drill targeting.

Figure 1: Location map showing proposed seismic lines

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/271537_218a3ad764832945_001full.jpg

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

