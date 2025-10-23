

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA, has published its first annual report on the implementation of the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation. The report provides a comprehensive overview of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) uptake across the EU in 2024 and assesses the market's readiness to meet upcoming obligations under the Regulation.



According to the findings, implementation of ReFuelEU Aviation has already stimulated increased SAF production capacity within the EU. This positive trend confirms that the EU is on track to meet the overall mandatory SAF blending target in 2030, which is 6 percent.



The report confirms that almost all SAF used in 2024 was bio fuel, produced from used cooking oil and waste animal fats. This shows that the development of synthetic fuels remains in its early stages in the EU. The SAF market also remains concentrated: 25 fuel suppliers provided SAF to 33 EU airports across 12 Member States. However, airports in five Member States - France, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden - accounted for 99% of supply.



The European Commission said it is currently preparing a Sustainable Transport Investment Plan, designed to boost investments in renewable and low-carbon transport fuels, including SAF.



European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas said: 'The EU is making steady progress in adopting sustainable aviation fuels, and the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation is already helping to increase SAF production and use across Member States. Our focus now is on supporting the industry and Member States to ensure a smooth and fair transition to cleaner aviation fuels.'



For the next annual report, the data from 2025 will be used to assess whether ReFuelEU's first blending mandate, the obligation to supply at least 2 percent of total aviation fuel as SAF in EU airports, has been met.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News