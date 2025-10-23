

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.825 billion, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $1.413 billion, or $2.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $10.408 billion from $9.728 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.825 Bln. vs. $1.413 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.86 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue: $10.408 Bln vs. $9.728 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.60 - $10.70



