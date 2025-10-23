

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $823 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $576 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.142 billion or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $6.250 billion from $5.941 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $823 Mln. vs. $576 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $6.250 Bln vs. $5.941 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.49 to $1.51



