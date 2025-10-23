Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: 898493 | ISIN: US5535301064
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 13:34
75,46 Euro
+0,59 % +0,44
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,8675,9814:09
74,8675,9813:51
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2025 12:38 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

FISCAL 2025 Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales of $978.2 million increased 2.7% YoY

  • Operating income of $84.3 million, or $90.3 million on an adjusted basis1

  • Operating margin of 8.6%, or 9.2% on an adjusted basis1

  • Diluted EPS of $1.01 vs. $0.99 in the prior fiscal year quarter

  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09 vs. $1.03 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

FISCAL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales of $3,769.5 million decreased 1.3% YoY

  • Operating income of $301.6 million, or $315.8 million on an adjusted basis 1

  • Operating margin of 8.0%, or 8.4% on an adjusted basis1

  • Diluted EPS of $3.57 vs. $4.58 in the prior fiscal year

  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.76 vs. $4.81 in the prior fiscal year1

  • Generated operating cash flow conversion of 169% and free cash flow conversion1 of 122% of net income

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM), ("MSC", "MSC Industrial", or the "Company," "we", "us", or "our") a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended August 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights2

FY25 Q4

FY24 Q4

Change

FY25

FY24

Change

Net Sales

$

978.2

$

952.3

2.7

%

$

3,769.5

$

3,821.0

(1.3)

%

Income from Operations

$

84.3

$

90.9

(7.3)

%

$

301.6

$

390.4

(22.8

0

%

Operating Margin

8.6

%

9.5

%

8.0

%

10.2

%

Net Income Attributable to MSC

$

56.5

$

55.7

1.4

%

$

199.3

$

258.6

(22.9)

%

Diluted EPS

$

1.01

3

$

0.99

4

2.0

%

$

3.57

3

$

4.58

4

(22.1)

%

Adjusted Financial Highlights2

FY25 Q4

FY24 Q4

Change

FY25

FY24

Change

Net Sales

$

978.2

$

952.3

2.7

%

$

3,769.5

$

3,821.0

(1.3)

%

Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$

90.3

$

94.2

(4.1)

%

$

315.8

$

407.2

(22.4)

%

Adjusted Operating Margin 1

9.2

%

9.9

%

8.4

%

10.7

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$

60.9

$

58.1

4.8

%

$

210.0

$

271.3

(22.6)

%

Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$

1.09

3

$

1.03

4

5.8

%

$

3.76

3

$

4.81

4

(21.8)

%

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

3 Based on 55.9 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY25 Q4 and FY25.

4 Based on 56.2 million and 56.4 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q4 and FY24, respectively.

Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fourth quarter results are evidence of the progress we are making through our Mission Critical strategy. We entered the year with three focus areas- maintain momentum in our high touch solutions, reenergize our core customer and optimize our cost to serve. As a result of execution in each of these priorities, we returned to daily sales growth in the fiscal fourth quarter for both the Core Customer and the total company. In fact, the Core Customer growth rate outpaced company average. We also returned to growth in earnings per share, with adjusted EPS in the quarter improving over 5% year over year. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team members this year in supporting our goals."

Greg Clark, Interim Chief Financial Officer, added, "We finished the year on a positive note with average daily sales improving 2.7% compared to the prior year and adjusted operating margin of 9.2% both of which exceeded our outlook. Cash generation remained favorable during the quarter resulting in free cash flow conversion of 122% for the fiscal year, ahead of our annual target. We leveraged this strong cash flow performance and our healthy balance sheet to return approximately $229 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases."

Martina McIsaac, President and Chief Operating Officer, concluded, "Looking out, I am encouraged by our performance exiting the fiscal year. As momentum builds, I gain increased confidence in our position to deliver profitable growth in fiscal 2026. We will continue advancing our growth initiatives and identifying areas to generate productivity, both of which are creating a strong foundation for future profitable growth. Our goal remains simple - to restore performance consistent with our long-term objectives of growing to 400 basis points or more above the IP Index and expanding adjusted operating margins to the mid-teens."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Outlook

ADS Growth (YoY)

Up 3.5% to 4.5%

Adjusted Operating Margin1

8.0% - 8.6%

Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics

  • Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$95M-$100M

  • Interest and other expense of ~$35M

  • Capital expenditures of ~$100M-$110M

  • Free cash flow conversion1 of ~90%

  • Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.5%

(1) Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and providing the access code 420327.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until November 6, 2025. The Company's reporting date for the fiscal 2026 first quarter is scheduled for January 7, 2026.

Contact Information

Investors:

Media:

Ryan Mills, CFA

Leah Kelso

Head of Investor Relations

VP, Communications and Sales Enablement

Rmills@mscdirect.com

Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.5 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that MSC expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth and profitability, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity, energy and labor prices, and the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; the applicability of laws and regulations relating to our status as a supplier to the U.S. government and public sector; the credit risk of our customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demands; interruptions in our ability to make deliveries to customers; supply chain disruptions; our ability to attract and retain sales and customer service personnel; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands; changes to trade policies or trade relationships, including tariff policies; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; interruption of operations at our headquarters or customer fulfillment centers; products liability due to the nature of the products that we sell; impairments of goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets; the impact of climate change; operating and financial restrictions imposed by the terms of our material debt instruments; our ability to access additional liquidity; the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; our ability to execute on our E-commerce strategies and maintain our digital platforms; costs associated with maintaining our information technology ("IT") systems and complying with data privacy laws; disruptions or breaches of our IT systems or violations of data privacy laws, including such disruptions or breaches in connection with our E-commerce channels; risks related to online payment methods and other online transactions; our ability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and our disclosure controls and procedures in the future; the retention of key management personnel; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; failure to comply with environmental, health, and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with, social and environmental responsibility policies. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

August 30, 2025

August 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,228

$

29,588

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

423,306

412,122

Inventories

644,090

643,904

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

102,930

102,475

Total current assets

1,226,554

1,188,089

Property, plant and equipment, net

346,706

360,255

Goodwill

723,702

723,894

Identifiable intangibles, net

85,455

101,147

Operating lease assets

52,464

58,649

Other assets

27,183

30,279

Total assets

$

2,462,064

$

2,462,313

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases

$

316,868

$

229,911

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

22,236

21,941

Accounts payable

225,150

205,933

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

165,092

147,642

Total current liabilities

729,346

605,427

Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

168,831

278,853

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

30,872

37,468

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

136,513

139,283

Total liabilities

$

1,065,562

$

1,061,031

Commitments and Contingencies

Shareholders' Equity:

MSC Industrial Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred Stock

-

-

Class A Common Stock

57

57

Additional paid-in capital

1,093,630

1,070,269

Retained earnings

432,622

456,850

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,736

)

(21,144

)

Class A treasury stock, at cost

(117,363

)

(114,235

)

Total MSC shareholders' equity

1,388,210

1,391,797

Noncontrolling interest

8,292

9,485

Total shareholders' equity

1,396,502

1,401,282

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,462,064

$

2,462,313

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

August 30, 2025

August 31, 2024

August 30, 2025

August 31, 2024

Net sales

$

978,175

$

952,284

$

3,769,521

$

3,820,951

Cost of goods sold

583,196

561,676

2,233,386

2,248,168

Gross profit

394,979

390,608

1,536,135

1,572,783

Operating expenses

306,108

297,011

1,223,573

1,167,870

Restructuring and other costs

4,569

2,739

10,999

14,526

Income from operations

84,302

90,858

301,563

390,387

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(5,731

)

(6,615

)

(24,063

)

(25,770

)

Interest income

188

110

1,130

412

Other income (expense), net

(2,610

)

(8,213

)

(15,052

)

(22,280

)

Total other expense

(8,153

)

(14,718

)

(37,985

)

(47,638

)

Income before provision for income taxes

76,149

76,140

263,578

342,749

Provision for income taxes

20,015

22,188

65,742

86,792

Net income

56,134

53,952

197,836

255,957

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(412

)

(1,740

)

(1,492

)

(2,637

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

56,546

$

55,692

$

199,328

$

258,594

Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

1.01

$

0.99

$

3.57

$

4.60

Diluted

$

1.01

$

0.99

$

3.57

$

4.58

Weighted average shares used in computing
net income per common share:

Basic

55,739

56,061

55,781

56,257

Diluted

55,890

56,223

55,894

56,441

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands)

Fiscal Years Ended

August 30,
2025

August 31,
2024

Net income, as reported

$

197,836

$

255,957

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

707

(4,715

)

Comprehensive income

198,543

251,242

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:

Net loss

1,492

2,637

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(299

)

1,296

Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

199,736

$

255,175

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

Fiscal Years Ended

August 30, 2025

August 31, 2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income

$

197,836

$

255,957

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

90,627

80,886

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

1,790

1,988

Non-cash operating lease cost

24,472

22,973

Stock-based compensation

12,551

18,848

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

790

687

Loss on sale of property

1,167

-

Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration

293

906

Provision for credit losses

7,495

7,355

Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements

(4,688

)

(20,282

)

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

(2,925

)

9,706

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts associated with business acquired:

Accounts receivable

(17,742

)

18,846

Inventories

1,719

85,098

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

482

2,027

Operating lease liabilities

(23,819

)

(23,383

)

Other assets

350

3,149

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

43,319

(54,065

)

Total adjustments

135,881

154,739

Net cash provided by operating activities

333,717

410,696

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(92,840

)

(99,406

)

Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(790

)

(23,990

)

Net proceeds from sale of property

30,336

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(63,294

)

(123,396

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Repurchases of Class A Common Stock

(39,317

)

(187,695

)

Payments of regular cash dividends

(189,650

)

(187,280

)

Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan

4,253

4,426

Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options

8,123

9,587

Borrowings under credit facilities

253,498

434,500

Payments under credit facilities

(254,998

)

(381,000

)

Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt

(20,000

)

(50,000

)

Proceeds from other long-term debt

-

50,000

Contingent consideration paid

(3,500

)

-

Payments on finance lease and financing obligations

(1,512

)

(3,625

)

Other, net

(469

)

3,735

Net cash used in financing activities

(243,572

)

(307,352

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(211

)

(412

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

26,640

(20,464

)

Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period

29,588

50,052

Cash and cash equivalents-end of period

$

56,228

$

29,588

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

Cash paid for income taxes

$

60,284

$

79,088

Cash paid for interest

$

23,891

$

24,721

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude restructuring and other costs, loss on sale of property, share reclassification litigation costs, share reclassification costs (prior year) and acquisition-related costs (prior year) and tax effects, as well as free cash flow conversion, which is a measure calculated using free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, capital expenditures and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.

  • Free Cash Flow ("FCF") and Free Cash Flow Conversion ("FCF Conversion")

FCF is a non-GAAP financial measure. FCF is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, and FCF should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. FCF, which we reconcile to "Net cash provided by operating activities," is cash flow from operations reduced by "Expenditures for property, plant and equipment". We believe that FCF, although similar to cash flow from operations, is a useful additional measure since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Management also views FCF, as a measure of the Company's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, and repurchase stock. FCF has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, FCF does not incorporate payments made on finance lease obligations or required debt service payments. In addition, different companies define FCF differently. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. FCF Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to FCF, operating cash flow conversion and FCF conversion for the fiscal quarters and years ended August 30, 2025 and August 31, 2024, respectively, is shown below.

  • Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Loss on Sale of Property, Share Reclassification Litigation Costs, Share Reclassification Costs (prior year) and Acquisition-Related Costs (prior year)

In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude restructuring and other costs, loss on sale of property, share reclassification litigation costs, share reclassification costs (prior year) and acquisition-related costs (prior year) and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Quarters and Years Ended August 30, 2025 and August 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands, except percentages)

Fiscal Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

August 30, 2025

August 31, 2024

August 30, 2025

August 31, 2024

(a) Net cash provided by operating activities

$

80,256

$

107,263

$

333,717

$

410,696

(b) Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

$

(21,731

)

$

(26,052

)

$

(92,840

)

$

(99,406

)

(a-b) = (c) Free cash flow

$

58,525

$

81,211

$

240,877

$

311,290

(d) Net income

$

56,134

$

53,952

$

197,836

$

255,957

(a)/(d) Operating cash flow conversion

143

%

199

%

169

%

160

%

(c)/(d) Free cash flow conversion

104

%

151

%

122

%

122

%

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Quarter Ended August 30, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

978,175

$

-

$

-

$

978,175

Cost of Goods Sold

583,196

-

-

583,196

Gross Profit

394,979

-

-

394,979

Gross Margin

40.4

%

-

%

-

%

40.4

%

Operating Expenses

306,108

-

1,450

304,658

Operating Expenses as % of Sales

31.3

%

-

%

(0.1

) %

31.1

%

Restructuring and Other Costs

4,569

4,569

-

-

Income from Operations

84,302

(4,569

)

(1,450

)

90,321

Operating Margin

8.6

%

0.5

%

0.1

%

9.2

%

Total Other Expense

(8,153

)

-

-

(8,153

)

Income before provision for income taxes

76,149

(4,569

)

(1,450

)

82,168

Provision for income taxes

20,015

(1,254

)

(399

)

21,668

Net income

56,134

(3,315

)

(1,051

)

60,500

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(412

)

-

-

(412

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

56,546

$

(3,315

)

$

(1,051

)

$

60,912

Net income per common share:

Diluted

$

1.01

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.02

)

$

1.09

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Year Ended August 30, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Loss on Sale of Property

Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

3,769,521

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

3,769,521

Cost of Goods Sold

2,233,386

-

-

-

2,233,386

Gross Profit

1,536,135

-

-

-

1,536,135

Gross Margin

40.8

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

40.8

%

Operating Expenses

1,223,573

-

1,167

2,094

1,220,312

Operating Expenses as % of Sales

32.5

%

-

%

0.0

%

(0.1

) %

32.4

%

Restructuring and Other Costs

10,999

10,999

-

-

-

Income from Operations

301,563

(10,999

)

(1,167

)

(2,094

)

315,823

Operating Margin

8.0

%

0.3

%

0.0

%

0.1

%

8.4

%

Total Other Expense

(37,985

)

-

-

-

(37,985

)

Income before provision for income taxes

263,578

(10,999

)

(1,167

)

(2,094

)

277,838

Provision for income taxes

65,742

(2,781

)

(295

)

(530

)

69,348

Net income

197,836

(8,218

)

(872

)

(1,564

)

208,490

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,492

)

-

-

-

(1,492

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

199,328

$

(8,218

)

$

(872

)

$

(1,564

)

$

209,982

Net income per common share:

Diluted

$

3.57

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.03

)

$

3.76

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Acquisition-related Costs

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

952,284

$

-

$

-

$

952,284

Cost of Goods Sold

561,676

-

-

561,676

Gross Profit

390,608

-

-

390,608

Gross Margin

41.0

%

-

%

-

%

41.0

%

Operating Expenses

297,011

-

614

296,397

Operating Expenses as % of Sales

31.2

%

-

%

(0.1

) %

31.1

%

Restructuring and Other Costs

2,739

2,739

-

-

Income from Operations

90,858

(2,739

)

(614

)

94,211

Operating Margin

9.5

%

0.3

%

0.1

%

9.9

%

Total Other Expense

(14,718

)

-

-

(14,718

)

Income before provision for income taxes

76,140

(2,739

)

(614

)

79,493

Provision for income taxes

22,188

(797

)

(179

)

23,164

Net income

53,952

(1,942

)

(435

)

56,329

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,740

)

-

-

(1,740

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

55,692

$

(1,942

)

$

(435

)

$

58,069

Net income per common share:

Diluted

$

0.99

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.01

)

$

1.03

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2024

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and Other Costs

Acquisition-related Costs

Share Reclassification Costs

Adjusted Total MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

3,820,951

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

3,820,951

Cost of Goods Sold

2,248,168

-

-

-

2,248,168

Gross Profit

1,572,783

-

-

-

1,572,783

Gross Margin

41.2

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

41.2

%

Operating Expenses

1,167,870

-

1,079

1,187

1,165,604

Operating Expenses as % of Sales

30.6

%

-

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

30.5

%

Restructuring and Other Costs

14,526

14,526

-

-

-

Income from Operations

390,387

(14,526

)

(1,079

)

(1,187

)

407,179

Operating Margin

10.2

%

0.4

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

10.7

%

Total Other Expense

(47,638

)

-

-

-

(47,638

)

Income before provision for income taxes

342,749

(14,526

)

(1,079

)

(1,187

)

359,541

Provision for income taxes

86,792

(3,577

)

(266

)

(293

)

90,928

Net income

255,957

(10,949

)

(813

)

(894

)

268,613

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2,637

)

-

-

-

(2,637

)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

258,594

$

(10,949

)

$

(813

)

$

(894

)

$

271,250

Net income per common share:

Diluted

$

4.58

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.02

)

$

4.81

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Direct Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-reports-fiscal-2025-fourth-quarter-and-full-1090932

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
