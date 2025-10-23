Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Launch of the Assisi Loop Lounge, Scientifically Backed tPEMF Therapy for Pets

Combining peer-reviewed science, superior comfort, and thoughtful design, the Assisi Loop Lounge expands Zomedica's evidence-based therapeutic portfolio and reinforces Assisi's leadership in targeted tPEMF innovation

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the launch of the Assisi Loop Lounge, a next-generation targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) therapy bed delivering full-body treatment and luxurious comfort for pets, now featuring unlimited uses and a lifetime warranty to provide lasting therapeutic value for pet owners and veterinary professionals alike.

The Assisi Loop Lounge is the only small animal tPEMF device backed by peer-reviewed scientific research, making it the trusted choice of veterinarians and pet owners worldwide. Recognized globally as the leader in evidence-based tPEMF therapy, the Assisi brand continues to redefine non-invasive healing for companion animals through scientifically validated technology and exceptional user experience.

"Not all tPEMF devices are created equal," said Nicole Westfall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Zomedica. "The Assisi Loop Lounge combines scientifically proven tPEMF technology preferred, trusted, and recommended in veterinary medicine with a beautifully designed, comfortable solution that pet owners feel good about bringing into their homes. It's truly where science meets love."

Versatile Healing-From Clinics to Homes and Beyond

The Assisi Loop Lounge is used by veterinary clinics to relieve pain and inflammation during treatment and recovery. In hospice and palliative care, it provides gentle comfort for pets nearing the end of life. At home, pet parents use the Lounge daily for the management of osteoarthritis, chronic pain, post-surgical recovery, and overall mobility support.

Its lightweight, portable design makes it ideal for long car rides and travel, fitting easily into most pet carriers to provide therapeutic comfort on the go. Available in multiple sizes, the Lounge is suitable for dogs, cats, rabbits, and even exotic animals, offering a compassionate solution for a wide range of species and needs.

Unlimited Treatments, Lifetime Warranty

With unlimited treatments and a lifetime warranty, the Loop Lounge delivers unmatched long-term reliability and peace of mind. This ensures continuous therapeutic support throughout a pet's lifetime, reinforcing Zomedica's commitment to quality, durability, and animal wellness.

Constructed with three inches of premium orthopedic foam, a liquid-resistant liner, and a performance fabric cover, the Lounge provides an ideal blend of comfort and functionality for pets recovering from injury, living with chronic conditions, or simply aging gracefully.

Mialisa Gluckert, Senior Director of Commercialization at Zomedica, added, "The Loop Lounge reinforces our leadership in therapeutic innovation. As the only scientifically backed tPEMF device in the small animal market, Assisi continues to set the benchmark for evidence-based healing. Veterinarians choose it for its proven efficacy; pet owners choose it because they see the difference in their animals' comfort, recovery, and quality of life."

Trusted by Rehabilitation Experts

"As a rehabilitation veterinarian, the Assisi Loop Lounge is a critical component of my practice," said Dr. Matthew Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR (Canine), CCAT, Fellow, IAVRPT. "It provides consistent, evidence-based pain relief and accelerates recovery for my patients. Whether in the clinic or at home, it gives veterinarians and owners a safe, effective tool to improve quality of life and support long-term healing."

Expanding Market Opportunity

The global animal-health tPEMF and electrotherapy market is valued at approximately $400-500 million in 2025 and projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 8-10% through 2031, driven by increasing pet ownership, a growing preference for non-pharmaceutical pain management, and wider adoption of rehabilitation technologies (source: Global Veterinary Rehabilitation Devices Report, 2025).

Assisi products are supported by more than a decade of peer-reviewed research demonstrating the clinical benefits of targeted pulsed electromagnetic field therapy in reducing inflammation, accelerating healing, and improving mobility in companion animals. The Assisi Loop Lounge reflects Zomedica's dedication to delivering technologies "where science meets love."

Learn more about the Assisi Loop Lounge at www.assisianimalhealth.com and get yours today. Now available through veterinarians, select online retailers, and directly from Zomedica.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop® line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, the VETGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, and VETIGEL® hemostatic gel, a revolutionary hemostatic gel that rapidly stops bleeding-each designed to empower veterinarians to deliver top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $59 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

