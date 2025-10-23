

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $233.2 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $223.2 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $238.7 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $1.387 billion from $1.281 billion last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $233.2 Mln. vs. $223.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.64 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.387 Bln vs. $1.281 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News