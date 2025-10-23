Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) (FSE: QLDN) is pleased to announce that the Company's strong recent performance enables it to return cash to its shareholders and, in this regard, the board of directors has declared a special dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share on the company's common shares.

This dividend is to be paid on November 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2025 and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

The Company expects to finalize and file the Interim Financial Statements for the Third quarter ended September 30, 2025 in early November 2025.

For more information on Elysee Development Corp., please visit our web site at www.elyseedevelopment.com.

