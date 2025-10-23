Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQW) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drill hole RDP-25-012 intersected 154.7 m of 0.63% copper equivalent* ("CuEq") or 0.93 g/t gold equivalent** ("AuEq") including 86.0 m of 0.97% CuEq* or 1.44 g/t AuEq** from the Day target at the Company's 100% owned RDP copper-gold project ("RDP"). RDP is located in B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe at the southern end of the Toodoggone district, 40km west of the Company's flagship Kliyul ("Kliyul") copper-gold project (see Figure 1).

Drilling Highlights

Five drill holes, totaling 2,156 m, were completed at RDP and were focused on the Day target (Figure 2).

Drill hole RDP-25-012 returned 154.7 m of 0.63% CuEq* or 0.93 g/t AuEq** (0.42% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 1.95 g/t Ag) including 86.0 m of 0.97% CuEq* or 1.44 g/t AuEq** (0.61% copper, 0.49 g/t Au and 2.93 g/t silver) at the Day target (see Table 1 and Figures 3 and 4).

Drill hole RDP-25-013 returned 148.0 m of 0.37% CuEq* or 0.56 g/t AuEq** (0.31% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au or 1.28 g/t Ag) (see Table 1 and Figures 3 and 4).

Drill holes RDP-25-012 and RDP-25-013 confirmed the elongate and tabular nature of mineralization between intersections in RDP-22-005, which returned 107.2 m of 1.39% CuEq* or 2.06 g/t AuEq** (0.63% copper, 1.10 g/t gold, and 2.91 g/t silver) (see news release dated October 25, 2022), and RDP-23-007, collared 240 m to the northeast of RDP-22-005, which ended in 19.0 m of 0.45% CuEq* or 0.67 g/t AuEq** (0.32% copper, 0.19 g/t gold, and 1.08 g/t silver) (See news release dated November 23, 2023)(See Figure 3).

Drill hole RDP-25-014 tested the western magnetic lobe and intersected 130.8 m of 0.47% CuEq* or 0.70 g/t AuEq** (0.30%, 0.24 g/t Au or 1.34 g/t Ag) including 82.0 m of 0.59% CuEq* or 0.88 g/t AuEq** (0.35% copper, 0.34 g/t gold, and 1.60 g/t silver) 270 m to the north-northwest of RDP-22-005 (See Figure 3).

Drill hole RDP-25-014 is significant in that it expands the potential for mineralization at the Day target hundreds of metres to the northwest. The western magnetic lobe, and the intersection between the eastern magnetic lobe and western magnetic lobe, are high-priority future drill targets.

"RDP keeps delivering," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "The 2025 drill program delivered one of B.C.'s best copper-gold intervals and a new zone of porphyry copper-gold mineralization was identified hundreds of metres to the northwest. Although very early days, the porphyry copper-gold mineralization observed at Day is similar in style to the mineralization at Red Chris and Saddle North."

Figure 1

Location of RDP and Kliyul

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/271543_256652680482abe9_001full.jpg

Figure 2

RDP Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/271543_256652680482abe9_002full.jpg

Table 1

RDP Assay Results Highlights

Hole From(m) To(m) Width(m) Cu(%) Au(g/t) Ag(g/t) CuEq*(%) AuEq**(%) RDP-25-10*** 2.2 5.0 2.8 0.90 0.71 3.12 1.40 2.08 RDP-25-11*** 4.8 409.8 405.0 0.44 0.38 1.87 0.71 1.06 includes 4.8 117.0 112.2 0.76 0.86 3.16 1.35 2.02 and 4.8 139.7 134.9 0.66 0.74 2.78 1.18 1.77 includes 156.0 194.0 38.0 0.40 0.23 1.37 0.56 0.84 and 150.9 278.0 127.1 0.30 0.12 1.09 0.39 0.58 includes 346.0 383.0 37.0 1.05 0.97 5.38 1.74 2.60 and 346.0 409.8 63.8 0.69 0.58 3.39 1.11 1.65 RDP-25-12† 208.3 363.0 154.7 0.42 0.29 1.95 0.63 0.94 includes















RDP-25-12 268.0 354.0 86.0 0.61 0.49 2.93 0.97 1.44 and















RDP-25-12 276.0 320.0 44.0 0.81 0.62 4.24 1.26 1.88 RDP-25-13 372.0 520.0 148.0 0.31 0.09 1.28 0.37 0.56 includes















RDP-25-13 453.5 520.0 66.5 0.45 0.16 1.91 0.57 0.85 and















RDP-25-13 470.0 514.0 44.0 0.56 0.18 2.09 0.69 1.04 RDP-25-14 447.0 577.8 130.8 0.30 0.24 1.34 0.47 0.70 includes















RDP-25-14 492.0 574.0 82.0 0.35 0.34 1.60 0.59 0.88 and















RDP-25-14 554.6 574.0 19.4 0.45 0.33 2.43 0.69 1.02

*CuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x AuR/CuR x $Au x 0.032151) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462).

**AuEq = ((Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151) + ((Cu%) x CuR/AuR x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Au x 0.032151).

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$4.60/lb, $Au = US$2,600/oz., and Ag = US$30.00/oz.

† To end of hole

There has been no metallurgical recovery testing on RDP mineralization.

The Company estimates copper recoveries (CuR) of 80%, gold recoveries (AuR) of 60%, and silver recoveries (AgR) of 60%

Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne, and 0.032151 = Ag g/t to troy oz per tonne.

***Previously reported (see news release dated October 16, 2025).

2025 RDP Drill Program

The 2025 drill program at RDP was focused on the Day target with the objective of following up on drill hole RDP-22-005, confirming that the porphyry Cu-Au-Ag mineralization intersected in RDP-22-005 is hosted in an east-northeast-striking, steeply northward-dipping tabular body, and testing the western magnetic lobe.

Figure 3

Plan View 2025 Day Target Drill Hole Locations on MVI Magnetics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/271543_256652680482abe9_003full.jpg

Figure 4

East-West Cross-Section Through the Day Target (280m thick, view to North)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/271543_256652680482abe9_004full.jpg

RDP-25-010, the first drill hole of the 2025 exploration program, was located 40 m southwest of RDP-22-005. RDP-25-010 was drilled at an azimuth of 60o degrees and dip of 72o. A stockwork of quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite veins was encountered from 2.2 to 5.0 m returning 2.8 m of 1.40 % CuEq* and 2.08 g/t AuEq** (0.90% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au and 3.12 g/t Ag) (Table 1) however, a late mineral intrusive was intersected from 5m to 175.5m and the hole was terminated.

RDP-25-011 was drilled from the same location at an azimuth of 48o degrees and dip of 65o to a depth of 431 m and cut underneath and to the northwest of RDP-22-005. Patchy potassic alteration (k-feldspar-magnetite) was intersected as well as intervals of strong quartz-magnetite sulphide veining, chalcopyrite+/- bornite mineralization (see Figure 5) hosted in early-mineral monzodiorite and hydrothermal breccia, extending mineralization to the north of RDP-22-005 by a minimum of 35 m, with mineralization still being open to the north.

Figure 5

RDP-25-011 Drill Photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/271543_256652680482abe9_005full.jpg

RDP-25-012 (48o /- 65o /363 m length) and RDP-25-013 (160o /- 70o/582 m length) were drilled from a site 170 m northeast of RDP-22-005 to test the interpreted tabular porphyry Cu-Au mineralization geometry between RDP-22-005 and RDP-23-007, which was collared 300m NE of RDP-22-005 and ended in 19.0 m of 0.45% CuEq* or 0.67 g/t AuEq** (0.32% copper, 0.19 g/t gold, and 1.08 g/t silver)(see new release dated November 23, 2023). Chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization hosted in early-mineral, potassically-altered monzodiorite intrusive rocks and hydrothermal breccia were intersected (see Figures 6 and 7), which confirmed the concept of a tabular geometry. Copper-sulphide mineralization was intersected to a vertical depth of 500m in RDP-25-013 and it remains open.

Figure 6

RDP-25-012 Drill Photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/271543_256652680482abe9_006full.jpg

Figure 7

RDP-25-013 Drill Photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/271543_256652680482abe9_007full.jpg

RDP-25-014, the final drill hole of the 2025 RDP drill program, was designed to test the western magnetic lobe for copper-gold mineralization (see Figure 3). RDP-25-14 was drilled at an azimuth of 335o degrees and dip of 65o to a depth of 604 m. Chalcopyrite-pyrite and chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization occur from a depth of 445 m as disseminations, and with quartz-carbonate and epidote-actinolite veins cross-cutting potassium-feldspar and magnetite-altered monzodioritic intrusions (Figure 8).

Figure 8

RDP-25-014 Drill Core Photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/271543_256652680482abe9_008full.jpg

The intersection of porphyry copper-gold mineralization in RDP-25-014, 270 m north-northwest of mineralization in RDP-22-005 is significant in that it expands the potential for mineralization to the west. Future drill targeting will include drilling the intersection between the western magnetic lobe and eastern magnetic lobe to test for a high-grade pipelike-body of mineralization at their intersection. Pacific Ridge is planning a pre-2026 season detailed drone magnetics survey to aid in targeting.

Porphyry copper-gold mineralization at the Day target shares similarities with other porphyry-copper gold deposits of northern BC with an elongate WNW-trend of multiphase monzonitic porphyry intrusions, chalcopyrite-pyrite +/-bornite associated with potassic alteration (Red Chris, Saddle North and KSM) and Late Triassic age (Red Chris, Galore Creek, Kemess).

QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control)

Pacific Ridge's 2025 exploration program was managed by Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. of Vancouver, B.C. The drill contractor was Dorado Drilling Ltd. of Vernon, B.C. Half-core NQ (47.6 mm) sawed samples from continuous intervals throughout the reported drill holes were sealed on site and shipped to ALS Global Laboratories ("ALS") preparation lab in Terrace, BC. Fire assay and multielement analyses were completed at ALS Minerals analytical laboratory in North Vancouver. Drill core was crushed, pulverized and analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid dissolution followed by ICP-MS (ME-MS61) with over limits by ore grade four-acid dissolution followed by ICP-AES (OG62), with a 30 g sample analyzed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23). Blanks and commercially certified reference materials were inserted blind into the sample stream with an overall insertion rate of 8%. Crush duplicates are inserted at a rate of 2.5%. Pulp and crush duplicates are inserted at 5% insertion rate by the laboratory. The QAQC results are reviewed as batches are returned from the laboratory and appropriate actions are implemented where required. The QA/QC results for the reported drill holes are acceptable.

About Pacific Ridge

A Fiore Group company, Pacific Ridge's goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. The Company would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by. Danette Schwab, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271543

SOURCE: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.