

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $234 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $3.602 million from $3.427 million last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $234 Mln. vs. $223 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $3.602 Mln vs. $3.427 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.20



