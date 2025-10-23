

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's CAC 40 is hovering near its record high on Thursday with investors largely reacting to corporate earnings announcements, and data showing an improvement in industry confidence in France in the month of October.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 34.10 points or 0.43% at 8,240.97 a few minutes ago.



Kering is soaring over 10% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales.



TotalEnergies is gaining 2.1% and L'Oreal is up nearly 2%. Thales is rising 1.5%, while Hermes International, Safran and Bureau Veritas are up 1.1 to 1.2%.



BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Legrand, LVMH, Bouygues and Michelin are up with moderate gains. Orange Group is up 0.5%. The company reported a 3.7% increase in EBITDA to 3.437 billion euros on a comparable basis during the third quarter of 2025, along with a 0.7% improvement in margin.



Dassaulte Systemes is tanking more than 15% after the software firm trimmed its full-year revenue growth guidance.



STMicroElectronics is down nearly 9% after it forecast fourth quarter revenue below estimates. Carmaker Renault is down 1.7% despite surpassing Q3 revenue forecast.



Sodexo is down more than 7%. The company reported net profit from continuing operations of €695 million, or €4.76 per basic share, for fiscal 2025, down from €738 million, or €5.04 per share, a year earlier.



Carrefour is down 3.4% after confirming its full-year targets. Edenred is declining by about 3% and Pernod Ricard is lower by 1.2%, while Stellantis and Eurofins Scientific are down 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



A report from the statistical office INSEE showed France's manufacturing business climate indicator rose to 101 in October from 97 in September, moving above its long-term average of 100 for the first time since early March 2024.



