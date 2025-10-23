

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



Earnings: -$114 million in Q3 vs. -$149 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$111 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $13.691 billion in Q3 vs. $13.647 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 - $0.75



