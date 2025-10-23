

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT), a multi-industry company, on Thursday maintained fiscal 2025 earnings view, after reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates. Meanwhile, quarterly revenues were below the Street.



For the year 2025, the company continues to expect earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.39, or $6.00 to $6.20 on an adjusted basis.



Analysts on average expect the company to earn $6.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $234 million or $1.31 per share, compared with $223 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.



Adjusted earnings were $277 million or $1.55 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1 percent to $3.602 million from $3.427 million last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $3.7 billion.



