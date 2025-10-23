

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A spike in trade tensions between the U.S. and China rattled market sentiment while fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil giants triggered a surge in crude oil prices. Earnings updates from the corporate sector also swayed sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are directionless ahead of the CPI update on Friday morning. Benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly above the flatline. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil benchmarks jumped more than 5 percent in the wake of fresh U.S. sanctions against Russian oil companies that are seen blocking global oil supplies. Safe haven bets helped gold rebound emphatically. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,568.50, down 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,705.60, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 24,109.56, down 0.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,564.90, up 0.52% France's CAC 40 at 8,242.26, up 0.43% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,656.00, up 0.30% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 48,667.00, down 1.30% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,032.80, up 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,922.41, up 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,967.98, up 0.72%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1590, down 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.3341, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 152.71, up 0.47% AUD/USD at 0.6506, up 0.26% USD/CAD at 1.3996, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 99.08, up 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.992%, up 1.01% Germany at 2.5803%, up 0.75% France at 3.377%, up 0.81% U.K. at 4.4290%, down 0.02% Japan at 1.668%, up 1.46%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $65.85, up 5.21%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $61.73, up 5.52%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,119.71, up 1.34%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $109,488.46, up 1.49% Ethereum at $3,882.84, up 1.35% BNB at $1,103.58, up 3.88% XRP at $2.41, up 1.41% Solana at $188.84, up 2.82%



