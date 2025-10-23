Anzeige
WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2025 13:50 Uhr
Cantargia to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Cantargia AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA)(STO:CANTA) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, New York City
Presentation by Hilde Steineger, CEO.
November 12 at 11.20 am ET (17.20pm CET).

DnB Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Conference, Oslo
Presentation by Hilde Steineger, CEO
November 25, exact time is to be confirmed.

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under the Newsroom section on Cantargia's homepage at https://cantargia.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

