CSP, Inc.: Acronis Partners with ARIA Cybersecurity to Integrate AZT PROTECT into its Acronis Cyber Protect Solution

LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), and Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced a new partnership to safeguard large-scale OT operations around the world by integrating ARIA's patented AZT PROTECT as a feature set within the Acronis Cyber Protect solution.

Acronis has partnered with ARIA in response to feedback from enterprise and ICS/DCS industrial automation customers seeking a solution that combines Industrial Control System (ICS) lockdown with operating system and application-level cyberattack protection. This capability is now integrated within Acronis' Cyber Protect backup and disaster recovery solution. Under the agreement, Acronis is also authorized to resell the ARIA AZT PROTECT solution as a standalone offering.

The OT market is seeking solutions like ARIA's AZT PROTECT, which provides:

Simple deployment and operation: An easy-to-operate OS and application lockdown solution that prevents unscheduled updates

Reliable cyberattack protection: Security without daily vendor updates that, if untested, can trigger false positives or disrupt entire OT environments.

Extended system life: Safeguards Windows 10 and older systems, even as Microsoft ends vulnerability patches, by protecting the OS from exploits.

Seamless integration: Works within a leading, widely used & trusted backup and recovery solution, enabling full protection with one-click rollback to a known-good state if an incident occurs.

"We are very pleased to partner with CSPi and add ARIA's AZT solution as a feature set within our Acronis offering," said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. "Our OT customers have been looking for a better, fully automated, defense-in-depth solution from a single trusted vendor that addresses their unique requirements. This partnership will address the needs explained here and more."

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy operating system-based production systems - once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor. Over half of Worldwide OT installations will be unprotected once Windows 10 no longer receives patches later this month.

"We are extremely pleased that our solution was selected by Acronis to be integrated into their industry-leading backup and recovery solution," said Victor Dellovo, CEO of CSPI and ARIA Cybersecurity. "Acronis is a trusted vendor among large ICS/DCS solutions vendors as well as leading global enterprises with OT environments. Combined, our offering can bring protection that fills the needs of this large global market."

The solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

To learn more about the capabilities between Acronis and ARIA's AZT PROTECT, visit: www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets - they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications - no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

