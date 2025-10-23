Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise-level cybersecurity provider for the quantum computing era, and qLABS, a crypto foundation focused on quantum resilience, today announced the economic utility and value exchange in preparation for the launch of the qLABS Token, the first quantum-resistant governance and ecosystem token designed to secure the next generation of Web3 infrastructure on the Hyperliquid blockchain.

Built on 01 Quantum's Quantum Crytpo Wrapper (QCW) technology as unveiled in the Company's September 25, 2025 press release and incorporating 01 Quantum's IronCAP post-quantum cryptographic engine, the qLABS Token is at the core of the initiative to make the Hyperliquid ecosystem fully resistant to the threat of quantum computing. This is the next step in moving from technical readiness into economic utility and value exchange as now the instrument of participation and utility, the qLABS Token is defined.

"The arrival of quantum computing represents a fundamental shift for cybersecurity," said Andrew Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of 01 Quantum. "With qLABS, we are embedding NIST-approved post-quantum cryptography directly into Web3 infrastructure. The qLABS Token unites security, utility, and governance in a single architecture that future-proofs the blockchain economy. We are now moving from technical readiness into economic utility and value exchange."

The qLABS Token is a fixed-supply governance and utility token deployed on the Hyperliquid network. Its economic model is designed to align long-term value creation with adoption of quantum-safe infrastructure:

Capped Total Supply. The token supply is fixed, ensuring long-term scarcity and avoiding inflationary dilution.

Revenue-Backed Buybacks. A portion of protocol revenue from wrapping, staking, and vault operations will be used to repurchase qLABS Tokens from the open market, reducing supply over time.

Deflationary Burn Mechanisms. Token supply is further reduced through automatic burns triggered by early unstaking events or major quantum-security milestones-such as new NIST PQC standards or credible hardware breakthroughs toward fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Governance Rights. Holders participate in key ecosystem decisions, including treasury allocation, fee models, and integration priorities, ensuring community-driven evolution of the protocol.

Utility Integration. qLABS Tokens are required for core ecosystem functions such as creating quantum-resistant tokens via the qLABS Token Generator SDK, wrapping existing $HYPE assets, and offering new staking or vault strategies for quantum-resistant $HYPE holders.

"This design directly links token value to measurable ecosystem growth milestones," said Ada Jonuse, Executive Director of qLABS. "As adoption scales and quantum-risk awareness increases, the deflationary model ensures long-term alignment between network security and holder value."

The qLABS Token supports the rollout of a comprehensive quantum-resistant product suite built on IronCAP and Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) technology, including:

Quantum-Resistant Verification Protocol: on-chain validation using post-quantum signatures and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs).

qLABS Wallet: a multi-key wallet for individuals and institutions offering dual classical/quantum-resistant key pairs.

Quantum-Resistant $HYPE: a 1:1 wrapped version of Hyperliquid's native token providing yield generation, DeFi composability and protection against quantum attacks.

Developer SDK and Stablecoin Infrastructure: tools enabling builders to issue and manage fully quantum-safe tokens and stablecoins directly on Hyperliquid.

"We are building the missing security layer for the world's most innovative DeFi ecosystem," said Antanas Guoga (Tony G), President of qLABS. "qLABS ensures that Hyperliquid's financial applications will stay secure and operable well beyond Q-Day."

About qLABS

qLABS is the first quantum-native crypto foundation, developing blockchain solutions that are resistant to quantum computing threats. With a focus on post-quantum security, qLABS builds infrastructure that will protect Web3 from Q-Day and beyond.

For more information, visit qLABS's web site at https://qlabs.tech/ / https://x.com/qlabsofficial and follow them on their blog at https://www.linkedin.com/company/qlabsofficial/.

Media Contact

Ada Jonuse, Executive Director

media@qlabs.tech

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

