Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce it has initiated exploration evaluation of historic gold-mineralized prospects along trend of the Lunch Pond South Extension resource.

Highlights include:

Helicopter visit to Glover Island with a team of geologists targeting historic prospects to assess and interpret the significant surficial historic exploration works and observe gold mineralization continuity.

Assessment of recently acquired claims from former adjacent mineral licence ( see News Release dated Sept. 30, 2025 ).

Evaluation of historic Government of Newfoundland and Labrador-held historic gold mineralized drill core.

Galloper Gold's VP Exploration, Mr. Bryan Sparrow, commented: "We've undertaken a targeted program to evaluate the mineralization potentiality of the ~15km gold trend. The historic mineralized prospects are situated in the same belt of rocks along trend of the historic 178,800oz Au LPSE deposit. New insights into the area show us the rocks host favorable deformation zones that add to the already extensive targeting capacity we hold within the land package on Glover Island. This continues to add growing and exciting capacity to increase the potential of the gold resource on Glover Island ultimately adding to shareholder value."

Galloper has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with SarLor Corp. (the "Consultant") pursuant to which the Consultant will provide marketing services to Galloper for a term of six (6) months in exchange for remuneration of $3,000, plus applicable taxes, and a total of 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at $0.08 per common share for a period of one year and shall vest quarterly until the expiry date.

The Consultant is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, does not own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company as of the date of this release.

The contact information for the Consultant is 38 Farmview Crescent, Toronto, ON M2J 1G4.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration on Glover Island for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 477 claims in 15 mineral licences totaling 12,200 hectares.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

