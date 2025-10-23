NuRAN Wireless Inc: NuRAN Announces Partial Results of 2025 Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment to October 29, 2025

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on October 22, 2025.

At the AGSM as a results of the votes cast at the meeting and by proxy:

The audited financial statements of the Company for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 were accepted by the shareholders

The number of directors was fixed at six members and each of the six nominees listed in the Company's Amended and Restated Information Circular dated September 9, 2025 (the " Circular ") were elected to the Company's Board of Directors.

Zeifmans LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successor is otherwise appointed.

Shareholders approved the ordinary resolution authorizing the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, at a ratio to be determined by the Board, to satisfy conditions for listing on a U.S. national securities exchange.

The Company would like to extend a special thank you to Jim Bailey for his valuable contributions as a director. During his tenure, Jim played a pivotal role in guiding the Company's strategic direction and supporting its growth. While he has stepped down from his position as director, the Company is pleased to share that Jim will continue to serve as a key member of the executive team. This change is in the interests of enhancing governance and also preparing the way for new listings. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the transition of our Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) initiative to fruition, and he will regularly report to the board while helping advance NuRAN's mission of bridging the digital divide. The Company sincerely appreciates Jim's ongoing commitment and dedication.

Partial Adjournment to October 29, 2025

The vote on the Restructuring Transaction (as defined in the Circular) was adjourned and the AGSM will reconvene on October 29, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern time, to allow shareholders sufficient time to review additional disclosures to be provided shortly. Voting on this item will remain open until October 27, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern time.

As part of the British Columbia Securities Commission's Continuous Disclosure Review, management will be publishing a letter to shareholders explaining the financial circumstances and other factors that led to establishing the factoring line of credit in August 2023, which is central to the proposed Restructuring Transaction. The letter will also be available in the corporate section on the Company's website.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau,

Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Forward Looking Statements

