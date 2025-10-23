Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) and Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) today announced a strategic partnership to launch Canada's first AI-powered rent-reporting program, enabling renters to build credit and earn rewards simply by paying rent.

Rent is the largest monthly expense for millions of Canadians, yet it rarely contributes to credit scores. Powered by FUTR's AI Agent App, the program securely reports verified rent payments to credit bureaus while rewarding participants with FUTR Tokens for their data participation. The initiative aligns with Canada's 2024 Federal Budget objective to make rent reporting a standard credit-building tool and improve financial inclusion nationwide.

"Recognizing on-time payments can help millions build credit and expand access to financial opportunity in a responsible way," said Shawn Maidenberg, Head of Consumer Data Strategy, Equifax Canada.

How It Works

Enroll Easily - Tenants sign up through Zonetail's suite of property-management applications.

Automate Securely - FUTR's AI Agent platform collects and submits verified rent-payment data through Zonetail's integrations with Yardi and Fortis Payments.

Build Credit - Equifax will begin accepting rent-payment data in Q4 2025.

Earn Rewards - Participants pay a C$8.95 monthly program fee, which can be reduced or offset using FUTR Tokens earned for securely sharing their data.

Phase One launches in Q4 2025 across 12,000 rental units managed by Zonetail clients, with expansion to more than 70,000 units planned by early 2026. This initiative represents the first in a series of AI Agent-powered financial tools designed to help Canadians transform everyday payments into verified credit history and measurable financial value.

"With Zonetail, we're making it easy for renters to get credit for what they already do - pay their rent on time," said Alex McDougall, President of The FUTR Corporation. "This is the first of many AI Agent-powered solutions that simplify life's financial moments while rewarding consumers for their data."

The rent-reporting program introduces a recurring-revenue model driven by data rewards and intelligent payments - core to FUTR's ecosystem. By integrating FUTR's AI Agent technology with Zonetail's platform and the FUTR Data Protocol, the partnership creates a scalable framework for rent reporting, secure data sharing, and long-term engagement across Canada's rental market.

"Rent reporting is a natural extension of Zonetail's platform and a powerful way to deliver real financial value to residents," said Mark Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Zonetail Inc. "Together with FUTR, we're building an ecosystem that connects tenants, property managers, and local businesses through one smart, mobile experience."

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR's AI Agent App helps people save time and money by rewarding them for securely sharing their data. Users earn FUTR Tokens for training their AI Agent, receive personalized offers, and gain tools to manage payments and everyday tasks. Enterprises and brands use FUTR data insights to personalize services and lower customer-acquisition costs. Learn more at www.thefutrcorp.com or join the AI Agent App waitlist at www.thefutrcorp.com/waitlist.

About Zonetail Inc.

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTC Pink: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform connecting high-rise residents to property management, amenities, and local services. Its mission is to make daily living simpler by linking people, products, and places through a state-of-the-art mobile market network. Visit www.zonetail.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. FUTR assumes no obligation to update these statements unless required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271561

SOURCE: The FUTR Corporation