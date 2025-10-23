ITAB Shop Concept AB: Andreas Helmersson appointed as CFO of ITAB

Andreas Helmersson has been appointed as the new CFO of ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) ("ITAB") with effect from no later than 1 November 2025.

Andreas Helmersson has today been appointed as the new CFO of ITAB after having served as Acting CFO since 11 June 2025. Andreas succeeds the Group's current CFO Ulrika Bergmo Sköld, who has been on sick leave for some time.

"I am pleased that Andreas Helmersson has accepted to take on the role of permanent CFO after a period as Acting CFO. Together with our current CFO Ulrika Bergmo Sköld, Andreas has been one of the architects behind the financial governance and reporting we have developed and the results we have created in recent years. He has both the operational depth and the strategic height and insight required, together with a modern leadership and a development-oriented approach," says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of ITAB.

Andreas Helmersson has worked at ITAB since December 2020 as Head of Group Business Controlling. Andreas holds a MSc in Business Administration and has previously worked as a Management Consultant at Strategy& (part of PwC) with acquisitions, due diligence, and various efficiency and development assignments for many leading businesses.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ulrika Bergmo Sköld for her fantastic contributions during her time as CFO - through the pandemic years, the modernization of ITAB and finally the acquisition of HMY. The Board of Directors, Group management and all employees wish her a good recovery," concludes Andréas Elgaard.

